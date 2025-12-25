 'Girlfriend Feeds Cake First To Her Best Friend', Agitated Boyfriend Destroys Entire Decoration | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Girlfriend Feeds Cake First To Her Best Friend', Agitated Boyfriend Destroys Entire Decoration | VIDEO

'Girlfriend Feeds Cake First To Her Best Friend', Agitated Boyfriend Destroys Entire Decoration | VIDEO

The incident, captured on video, shows the boyfriend arranging an elaborate birthday setup with balloons, lights, and a cake as a surprise for his girlfriend. However, moments into the celebration, tensions escalated when the woman offered the first bite of the cake to her male best friend standing beside her. The gesture appeared to upset the boyfriend, who visibly lost his temper.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
'Girlfriend Feeds Cake First To Her Best Friend', Agitated Boyfriend Destroys Entire Decoration | VIDEO | Instagram @tv1indialive

A dramatic birthday celebration has gone viral on social media after a boyfriend was seen destroying decorations when his girlfriend fed the first piece of cake to her best friend instead of him.

The incident, captured on video, shows the boyfriend arranging an elaborate birthday setup with balloons, lights, and a cake as a surprise for his girlfriend. However, moments into the celebration, tensions escalated when the woman offered the first bite of the cake to her male best friend standing beside her. The gesture appeared to upset the boyfriend, who visibly lost his temper.

WATCH VIDEO:

Read Also
'Only Indians Can Clean Up Incompetence Of Pakistanis': Viraansh Bhanushali Shatters Pakistan At...
article-image

In the clip, he can be seen aggressively pulling down decorations and disrupting the setup as guests look on in shock. The celebratory atmosphere quickly turned chaotic, with the video ending amid confusion and discomfort among those present.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: Thackeray Brothers' Reunion Sparks Jubilation Among Shiv Sena-UBT & MNS Workers In Mira-Bhayandar
Maharashtra Politics: Thackeray Brothers' Reunion Sparks Jubilation Among Shiv Sena-UBT & MNS Workers In Mira-Bhayandar
Maharashtra Politics: AAP Releases 2nd BMC Candidate List, Takes Tally To 36
Maharashtra Politics: AAP Releases 2nd BMC Candidate List, Takes Tally To 36
BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Top Naxal Commader Ganesh Uike Carrying ₹1.1 Cr Bounty Among 6 Killed In Two Separate Encounters In Odisha
BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Top Naxal Commader Ganesh Uike Carrying ₹1.1 Cr Bounty Among 6 Killed In Two Separate Encounters In Odisha
Champion X (Twitter) Review: 'Superb Movie', 'Decent Watch'; Roshan Meka Starrer Impresses Netizens
Champion X (Twitter) Review: 'Superb Movie', 'Decent Watch'; Roshan Meka Starrer Impresses Netizens

The footage has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, triggering mixed reactions from viewers. Many netizens criticised the boyfriend’s behaviour, calling it immature, possessive, and a red flag. Others weighed in on relationship expectations, debating whether the incident reflected poor emotional control or unmet assumptions in romantic gestures.

Read Also
'Arrogance Of North Indians': Goa Local Confronts Tourists For Partying & Playing Loud Music At 4 AM...
article-image

Several users noted how quickly a moment meant to celebrate love can spiral into conflict when emotions are not managed responsibly. The viral video has reignited conversations around anger management, boundaries, and healthy communication in relationships, serving as a reminder that public displays of affection and frustration can have lasting consequences online.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Intimate Christmas Eve At Home: Satin Pyjamas, Marshmallows & More

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Intimate Christmas Eve At Home: Satin Pyjamas, Marshmallows & More

Local Train Vibes At Bandra Reclamation! Massive Crowd Gathers To Celebrate Christmas

Local Train Vibes At Bandra Reclamation! Massive Crowd Gathers To Celebrate Christmas

Christmas 2025: Bandra Reclamation Sees Massive Overcrowding As Mumbaikars Rush For Midnight...

Christmas 2025: Bandra Reclamation Sees Massive Overcrowding As Mumbaikars Rush For Midnight...

Indian-Origin Man In Canada Dies After Waiting In Hospital Emergency Room For 8 Hours; Management...

Indian-Origin Man In Canada Dies After Waiting In Hospital Emergency Room For 8 Hours; Management...

WATCH: Indian Mountaineers Conquer Mexico’s Highest Peak, Pico de Orizaba, North America’s...

WATCH: Indian Mountaineers Conquer Mexico’s Highest Peak, Pico de Orizaba, North America’s...