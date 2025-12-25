'Girlfriend Feeds Cake First To Her Best Friend', Agitated Boyfriend Destroys Entire Decoration | VIDEO | Instagram @tv1indialive

A dramatic birthday celebration has gone viral on social media after a boyfriend was seen destroying decorations when his girlfriend fed the first piece of cake to her best friend instead of him.

The incident, captured on video, shows the boyfriend arranging an elaborate birthday setup with balloons, lights, and a cake as a surprise for his girlfriend. However, moments into the celebration, tensions escalated when the woman offered the first bite of the cake to her male best friend standing beside her. The gesture appeared to upset the boyfriend, who visibly lost his temper.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the clip, he can be seen aggressively pulling down decorations and disrupting the setup as guests look on in shock. The celebratory atmosphere quickly turned chaotic, with the video ending amid confusion and discomfort among those present.

The footage has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, triggering mixed reactions from viewers. Many netizens criticised the boyfriend’s behaviour, calling it immature, possessive, and a red flag. Others weighed in on relationship expectations, debating whether the incident reflected poor emotional control or unmet assumptions in romantic gestures.

Several users noted how quickly a moment meant to celebrate love can spiral into conflict when emotions are not managed responsibly. The viral video has reignited conversations around anger management, boundaries, and healthy communication in relationships, serving as a reminder that public displays of affection and frustration can have lasting consequences online.