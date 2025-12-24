 'Thrash Of North Indians': Goa Local Confronts Tourists For Partying & Playing Loud Music In Residential Area | WATCH
A disturbing video from Goa has gone viral on social media, showing a heated confrontation between a resident and a group of tourists allegedly from North India over loud music and late-night partying in a residential area. According to the details mentioned in the video, the incident occurred on December 23 in the Marna Siolim residential area.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
According to the details mentioned in the video, the incident occurred on December 23 in the Marna Siolim residential area. The clip shows a local man confronting tourists who were allegedly playing loud music and creating a disturbance between midnight and 4 AM.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, the resident can be heard firmly asking the tourists to stop playing music, reminding them that the area is strictly residential and that people were being disturbed in the early morning hours. The tourist seen in the clip appears visibly intoxicated, struggling to walk straight, and is heard arguing back, questioning why he was being restricted.

article-image

The situation escalated into a verbal argument, with the local repeatedly stressing that partying and loud music at such hours was unacceptable in a neighbourhood where families reside. The video has sparked strong reactions online, with many users supporting the residents’ stand and calling for stricter enforcement of noise rules, especially during the tourist-heavy season in Goa.

North Indians Targeted

The viral incident has divided the Internet; netizens are slamming 'North Indian' tourists for such behavior and demeaning the decorum of Goa. The video was shared on X. The caption of the video reads, "Unfortunate situation of Goa. This is not just with Goa, wherever most (not all) Northies go, they are loud & nuisance."

One user wrote, "As a tourist too, one should avoid the places where these Northies crawl, especially those who listen to this shite they call music. Unfortunately, in Goa, there are no places left where these langurs have not landed."

