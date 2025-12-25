 'Christmas Vibes In Surat': Santaclause Surprises Visitors At Causeway With His Boat Ride | VIDEOS INSIDE
Surat, Gujarat: Christmas cheer took over Surat’s Causeway as a man dressed as Santa Claus was spotted riding a boat, delighting visitors on December 25. Videos of Santa cruising through the waters as birds flew overhead quickly went viral, with onlookers stopping to watch and record the festive moment.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
'Christmas Vibes In Surat': Santaclause Surprises Visitors At Causeway With His Boat Ride | VIDEOS INSIDE | Insyagram @Surties

Christmas celebrations in Surat took on a unique local flavour as Santa Claus was spotted riding a boat at the city’s popular Causeway, spreading festive cheer among visitors on December 25. The sight of Santa gliding through the water instantly grabbed attention, with several people stopping to watch, cheer, and capture the moment on their phones.

Multiple videos of the festive appearance have surfaced on social media and are rapidly going viral. In one widely shared clip, Santa can be seen cruising calmly in his boat as a flock of birds flies overhead, creating a picturesque scene. Visitors gathered along the Causeway are seen smiling, waving, and recording the unexpected Christmas surprise.

The boat ride has become a familiar yet eagerly awaited sight during Christmas in Surat, turning into an informal yearly tradition for locals. The presence of Santa at the Causeway added to the holiday atmosphere, filling the area with joy, excitement, and a sense of celebration.

As Christmas continues to be marked by love, generosity, and togetherness, Surat’s Santa-on-a-boat moment once again proved that festive spirit can take charming and creative forms, leaving residents and tourists alike with memorable visuals to cherish.

PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Cathedral Church

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi, offering prayers and sharing messages of peace, love, and compassion. He extended Christmas greetings to citizens and highlighted harmony inspired by Jesus Christ’s teachings. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also conveyed Christmas wishes.

