'Christmas Vibes In Surat': Santaclause Surprises Visitors At Causeway With His Boat Ride | VIDEOS INSIDE

'Christmas Vibes In Surat': Santaclause Surprises Visitors At Causeway With His Boat Ride

Christmas celebrations in Surat took on a unique local flavour as Santa Claus was spotted riding a boat at the city’s popular Causeway, spreading festive cheer among visitors on December 25. The sight of Santa gliding through the water instantly grabbed attention, with several people stopping to watch, cheer, and capture the moment on their phones.

Multiple videos of the festive appearance have surfaced on social media and are rapidly going viral. In one widely shared clip, Santa can be seen cruising calmly in his boat as a flock of birds flies overhead, creating a picturesque scene. Visitors gathered along the Causeway are seen smiling, waving, and recording the unexpected Christmas surprise.

The boat ride has become a familiar yet eagerly awaited sight during Christmas in Surat, turning into an informal yearly tradition for locals. The presence of Santa at the Causeway added to the holiday atmosphere, filling the area with joy, excitement, and a sense of celebration.

As Christmas continues to be marked by love, generosity, and togetherness, Surat’s Santa-on-a-boat moment once again proved that festive spirit can take charming and creative forms, leaving residents and tourists alike with memorable visuals to cherish.

