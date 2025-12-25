Fake Rabies Vaccine Being Sold In India? Australia Raises Public Health Alert Over Suspicion Linked To India Travel

Australian health authorities have raised concerns about counterfeit rabies vaccine batches circulating in India, potentially affecting travellers who were vaccinated overseas. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has been informed that falsified versions of the rabies vaccine Abhayrab have been in circulation since November 1, 2023.

Although Abhayrab is not approved or supplied in Australia, individuals who received this vaccine while visiting India may not have adequate protection against rabies and could require further medical care after returning home.

Why the warning matters

Rabies is a viral disease that attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. While Australia is free from rabies, the infection remains endemic in several regions worldwide, including India. Transmission typically occurs through bites, scratches, or contact with saliva from infected animals, most commonly dogs.

Health experts warn that counterfeit vaccines may not contain the correct active ingredients or may be improperly manufactured, increasing the risk of treatment failure following a potential rabies exposure.

Who could be affected?

You may be at risk if you:

-Received a rabies vaccination in India on or after November 1, 2023, and

-Were given Abhayrab or are unsure which rabies vaccine brand was administered

Travellers who completed their entire rabies vaccination schedule in Australia or another country, or who have clear documentation showing they received a different, verified rabies vaccine, are not considered at risk.

What ATAGI recommends for affected individuals

Anyone who believes they may have received the counterfeit vaccine is advised to consult a general practitioner or travel health specialist as soon as possible. Healthcare providers may recommend repeat or replacement doses using a rabies vaccine approved and registered in Australia to ensure full protection.

Early action is critical, as rabies prevention relies on prompt and effective post-exposure treatment.

Essential advice for travellers to rabies-endemic countries

For Australians travelling to destinations where rabies is present, health authorities recommend the following precautions:

-Seek pre-travel medical advice and discuss recommended vaccinations-before departure

-Avoid close contact with wild or domestic animals, including dogs, cats, and monkeys

-Immediately wash any bite or scratch thoroughly and seek urgent medical care

-Maintain detailed records of all vaccines received overseas, noting dates, vaccine names, and batch numbers

-Photograph vaccine packaging or labels whenever possible