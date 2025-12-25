'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI Center In Bengaluru Goes Viral | X @_madhulika_karande_

Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has sparked massive fan frenzy, and another viral video has now captured what many are calling a once-in-a-lifetime moment. A woman working near the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru went viral after sharing visuals of herself watching Kohli’s match-winning century straight from her office balcony.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament, commenced on December 24, with Kohli representing his home team Delhi. Delhi faced Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru and dominated the contest. With no live broadcast and spectators barred from entering the venue, fans were seen finding creative ways to catch a glimpse of the star batter. Earlier visuals showed fans climbing trees outside the ground to watch Kohli bat.

WATCH VIDEO:

Adding to those moments, a new video surfaced showing a woman and her colleagues watching the match from their office balcony, which overlooks the ground. In the clip, she can be seen cheering as Kohli bats, with text on the video reading, “POV: Witnessing Kohli’s century from office balcony.”

Sharing the moment online, she wrote that watching Kohli play live from just across her office was an unforgettable experience. She described herself as a fangirl and expressed hopes that Kohli would continue scoring centuries through the 2027 ODI World Cup and beyond.

Unreal Craze for Kohli man 😭🔥



BCCI didn't allow fans inside the stadium so fans are climbing trees😭 pic.twitter.com/SFzhwDTuQR — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) December 24, 2025

Kohli marked his domestic comeback in style, scoring a brilliant 131 runs off 101 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes, guiding Delhi to a commanding victory. The viral video has left fans calling her the “luckiest fan ever,” highlighting the unmatched craze surrounding Kohli, even during closed-door domestic matches.