 'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI Center In Bengaluru Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI Center In Bengaluru Goes Viral

'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI Center In Bengaluru Goes Viral

Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has sparked massive fan frenzy, and another viral video has now captured what many are calling a once-in-a-lifetime moment. A woman working near the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru went viral after sharing visuals of herself watching Kohli’s match-winning century straight from her office balcony.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI Center In Bengaluru Goes Viral | X @_madhulika_karande_

Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has sparked massive fan frenzy, and another viral video has now captured what many are calling a once-in-a-lifetime moment. A woman working near the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru went viral after sharing visuals of herself watching Kohli’s match-winning century straight from her office balcony.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament, commenced on December 24, with Kohli representing his home team Delhi. Delhi faced Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru and dominated the contest. With no live broadcast and spectators barred from entering the venue, fans were seen finding creative ways to catch a glimpse of the star batter. Earlier visuals showed fans climbing trees outside the ground to watch Kohli bat.

WATCH VIDEO:

Adding to those moments, a new video surfaced showing a woman and her colleagues watching the match from their office balcony, which overlooks the ground. In the clip, she can be seen cheering as Kohli bats, with text on the video reading, “POV: Witnessing Kohli’s century from office balcony.”

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Greets Nation On Christmas 2025, Calls For Strengthening Harmony
PM Modi Greets Nation On Christmas 2025, Calls For Strengthening Harmony
Did A Sikkim Player Touch Rohit Sharma's Feet After Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match? Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Did A Sikkim Player Touch Rohit Sharma's Feet After Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match? Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Delhi AQI Improves To 221 As CAQM Revokes GRAP-IV Curbs
Delhi AQI Improves To 221 As CAQM Revokes GRAP-IV Curbs
The Lion King Child Actress Imani Dia Smith Murdered By Boyfriend At 25
The Lion King Child Actress Imani Dia Smith Murdered By Boyfriend At 25

Sharing the moment online, she wrote that watching Kohli play live from just across her office was an unforgettable experience. She described herself as a fangirl and expressed hopes that Kohli would continue scoring centuries through the 2027 ODI World Cup and beyond.

Read Also
WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't...
article-image

Kohli marked his domestic comeback in style, scoring a brilliant 131 runs off 101 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes, guiding Delhi to a commanding victory. The viral video has left fans calling her the “luckiest fan ever,” highlighting the unmatched craze surrounding Kohli, even during closed-door domestic matches.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI...

'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI...

Woman Confronts Youths Seeking Donations Inside Delhi’s Yellow Line Metro - VIDEO

Woman Confronts Youths Seeking Donations Inside Delhi’s Yellow Line Metro - VIDEO

Mumbai's St Cathedral Church Opens Christmas Carol Event With Soulful Rendition Of National Anthem |...

Mumbai's St Cathedral Church Opens Christmas Carol Event With Soulful Rendition Of National Anthem |...

VIDEO: Surat Businessman Blocks Busy Road For Son's Birthday Celebration, Threatens Commuters With...

VIDEO: Surat Businessman Blocks Busy Road For Son's Birthday Celebration, Threatens Commuters With...

Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking...

Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking...