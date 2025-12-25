 'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In Heartfelt Drone Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In Heartfelt Drone Show

'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In Heartfelt Drone Show

As the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) opened its operations today, on December 25, a breathtaking drone show held on the eve of its operational launch has captured the internet’s attention, not just for its visual grandeur, but for its deeply emotional gesture.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In Heartfelt Drone Show | X @desimojito

As the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) opened its operations today, on December 25, a breathtaking drone show held on the eve of its operational launch has captured the internet’s attention, not just for its visual grandeur, but for its deeply emotional gesture.

According to an official press release, a spectacular drone show featuring 1,515 drones lit up the night sky, creating stunning aerial formations including 3D lotus blooms, lotus-inspired interiors, the NMIA logo, “Green Airport” visuals, an aircraft flying over Mumbai, and motifs symbolising the rise of India. The synchronised display transformed the sky into a moving canvas of innovation and artistry, celebrating the scale and vision of the airport.

WATCH VIDEO:

What truly moved netizens, however, was the audience chosen for the event. Instead of dignitaries or celebrities, the drone show was organised exclusively for the labourers who built the airport and their families, including their children. The press note highlighted that the audience also included specially-abled individuals, young athletes, and NMIA employees, all witnessing the moment live.

FPJ Shorts
Good News For IT Techies: Infosys Boosts Fresher Salaries With Packages Up To ₹21 Lakh
Good News For IT Techies: Infosys Boosts Fresher Salaries With Packages Up To ₹21 Lakh
NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At bridge.nios.ac.in
NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At bridge.nios.ac.in
Navi Mumbai Airport: 1st Flight Departed From NMIA Lands In Hyderabad; IndiGo, Air India Express & Akasa Air Begin Day-One Operations
Navi Mumbai Airport: 1st Flight Departed From NMIA Lands In Hyderabad; IndiGo, Air India Express & Akasa Air Begin Day-One Operations
Pentagon Flags China's Claim Over Arunachal Pradesh As 'Core Interest'
Pentagon Flags China's Claim Over Arunachal Pradesh As 'Core Interest'

The gesture was intended as a heartfelt thank-you to the thousands of workers whose efforts brought the massive infrastructure project to life. Videos and images from the event quickly went viral, with many social media users praising NMIA for recognising the people behind the project rather than focusing solely on ceremonial grandeur.

Read Also
NMIA's 1st Take Off Today As Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Commercial Operations, Making...
article-image

Netizens drew emotional comparisons to history, with several commenting, “Shah Jahan must be crying,” referencing how the Taj Mahal’s builders were never publicly honoured in their time. Many hailed the tribute as rare, humane, and powerful, calling it a moment where modern infrastructure met dignity and gratitude.

The drone show has since been widely lauded as an example of inclusive celebration, one that put the spotlight on the hands that built India’s next aviation landmark.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In...

'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In...

'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI...

'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI...

Woman Confronts Youths Seeking Donations Inside Delhi’s Yellow Line Metro - VIDEO

Woman Confronts Youths Seeking Donations Inside Delhi’s Yellow Line Metro - VIDEO

Mumbai's St Cathedral Church Opens Christmas Carol Event With Soulful Rendition Of National Anthem |...

Mumbai's St Cathedral Church Opens Christmas Carol Event With Soulful Rendition Of National Anthem |...

VIDEO: Surat Businessman Blocks Busy Road For Son's Birthday Celebration, Threatens Commuters With...

VIDEO: Surat Businessman Blocks Busy Road For Son's Birthday Celebration, Threatens Commuters With...