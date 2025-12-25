'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In Heartfelt Drone Show | X @desimojito

As the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) opened its operations today, on December 25, a breathtaking drone show held on the eve of its operational launch has captured the internet’s attention, not just for its visual grandeur, but for its deeply emotional gesture.

According to an official press release, a spectacular drone show featuring 1,515 drones lit up the night sky, creating stunning aerial formations including 3D lotus blooms, lotus-inspired interiors, the NMIA logo, “Green Airport” visuals, an aircraft flying over Mumbai, and motifs symbolising the rise of India. The synchronised display transformed the sky into a moving canvas of innovation and artistry, celebrating the scale and vision of the airport.

WATCH VIDEO:

Before passengers arrived.

Before the world watched.

NMIA chose to honour its builders 🙌🏻 #WIRH pic.twitter.com/ZdlQqThPjN — desi mojito (@desimojito) December 24, 2025

What truly moved netizens, however, was the audience chosen for the event. Instead of dignitaries or celebrities, the drone show was organised exclusively for the labourers who built the airport and their families, including their children. The press note highlighted that the audience also included specially-abled individuals, young athletes, and NMIA employees, all witnessing the moment live.

The gesture was intended as a heartfelt thank-you to the thousands of workers whose efforts brought the massive infrastructure project to life. Videos and images from the event quickly went viral, with many social media users praising NMIA for recognising the people behind the project rather than focusing solely on ceremonial grandeur.

Netizens drew emotional comparisons to history, with several commenting, “Shah Jahan must be crying,” referencing how the Taj Mahal’s builders were never publicly honoured in their time. Many hailed the tribute as rare, humane, and powerful, calling it a moment where modern infrastructure met dignity and gratitude.

The drone show has since been widely lauded as an example of inclusive celebration, one that put the spotlight on the hands that built India’s next aviation landmark.