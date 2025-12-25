Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Operations: Viral Video Captures 1st Takeoff From NMIA As IndiGo Flight To Hyderabad Sails Into Skies |

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marked a defining moment in Mumbai’s aviation history on Thursday, December 25, as commercial operations officially commenced with the first landing and takeoff captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media. The visuals show the first departing aircraft smoothly lifting off from the runway, symbolising the operational launch of the long-awaited airport.

A video of the first takeoff, widely shared online, shows the IndiGo aircraft ascending into the skies, drawing praise and excitement from aviation enthusiasts and passengers alike. The footage has become a symbol of NMIA finally transitioning from a long-delayed infrastructure project into a fully operational airport.

NMIA Begins Day-One Operations

The day began with the first commercial flight landing at NMIA at 8 am. The IndiGo aircraft arriving from Bengaluru officially inaugurated passenger services at the newly built airport. The historic arrival was greeted with a ceremonial water cannon salute on the runway, a tradition reserved for landmark aviation moments. Soon after, NMIA recorded its first departure at 8.40 am, IndiGo flight 6E882 bound for Hyderabad. According to reports, the flight completed its journey and landed at its destination at around 10:18 am.

Air India Express, inaugurated its services from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) with direct flights to Bengaluru and Delhi. The airline is among the first carriers to commence commercial services from NMIA on the very day theairport opened for operations. @AirIndiaX pic.twitter.com/P6IjCtr400 — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) December 25, 2025

Several airlines commenced operations from NMIA on the opening day. Air India Express inaugurated its services with direct flights to Bengaluru and Delhi. The airline shared visuals of its first departure from the new airport and organised a special welcome for passengers arriving on its inaugural flight, IX2914 from Bengaluru. In a celebratory gesture, airline officials presented the first arriving passenger with an oversized boarding pass bearing the words “First Guest Navi Mumbai NMI.”

The first guest on Air India Express’ inaugural flight from Navi Mumbai International Airport receives a ceremonial boarding card from Air India Express leaders Abhishek Garg, Head – Corporate |

Akasa Air also joined day-one operations, deploying its newest Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, delivered to the airline just last week. The carrier shared videos of the aircraft on the NMIA tarmac and images of its crew celebrating Akasa Air’s maiden flight from Navi Mumbai International Airport to Delhi on December 25, 2025.

On its first day of operations, NMIA handled 15 arrivals and 15 departures, despite having the technical capability to manage up to 10 air traffic movements per hour. Officials have indicated that flight frequencies will be gradually increased in the coming weeks as operations stabilise.

With successful day-one operations and strong passenger response, Navi Mumbai International Airport has taken its first major step toward easing congestion at Mumbai’s existing airport and reshaping air travel in the region.

