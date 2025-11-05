 'Mai School Student Nahi Hu Sir': Gen Z Employee’s Bold Sick-Leave Reply Sparks Applause Online; Post Gets Viral
A WhatsApp message between a Gen Z employee and a senior over sick leave went viral after the employee confidently refused to provide a doctor’s note, saying he is “not a school student.” The boundary-setting response impressed netizens, many praising Gen Z’s straightforward approach to workplace expectations and discussing evolving corporate leave policies and employee rights.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Viral post | Canva

Viral Post: What Indian corporate culture perhaps really needs is a dash of unapologetic Gen Z energy. Or so the internet believes after one fearless WhatsApp exchange went viral that depicted, in all its glory, a "no-nonsense" attitude endemic to this generation.

In the screenshot making rounds, a Gen Z employee informed a senior about taking sick leave due to a fever. Instead of a simple acknowledgement, the senior shot back with sarcasm:

“Doctor ke pass chale?” and later insisted that the boss wanted a doctor’s prescription. After that, the employee responded to the message and set a boundary that quickly went viral online: “I am not a school student. I have taken sick leave. I do not have a prescription or a leave application with my parents’ signature. And I am resting right now, I won’t be able to reply to your messages and calls.”

The only right way to respond!
article-image

This response quickly went viral online, with people cheering the clarity and confidence exhibited by the employee. Many shared their workplace stories, celebrating this refreshing break in the traditional fold of work culture.

Netizens reactions

The post was circulated on social media and received over 6,000 views from netizens. Many users shared their opinions in the comment section.

A user said, "We have sick leaves in our work place and can usually just message the team lead and take a leave. However, as usual, there are some asses who abuse the goodwill and take sick leaves during high volume days, during team meeting days when they know the performance will be called out or when their work is due. Due to this, some team leads have started asking everyone to get doctors prescription after their sick leave is done and some leads ask only those who are taking advantage of the system. My lead luckily, still is pretty chill about leaves as long as the work gets done."

Another user commented, "No company can force you to submit docs certificate on a sick leave unless it’s more than 2 days. For one day definitely no policy."

