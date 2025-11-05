 NEET SS 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 3 PM; Check Documents List & Other Details Here
The procedure for submitting applications online for the NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 will start today, November 5 at 3 pm by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). According to the new timetable, the NEET SS 2025 exam will be held on December 26 and 27. The deadline for submitting the NEET SS 2025 application form is November 25, 2025 (until 11:55 PM).

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
NEET SS Registration 2025 | Canva

NEET SS Registration 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin the procedure for submitting applications online for the NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 test today, November 5, 2025, at 3 PM. Applicants who are interested should apply through the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The deadline for submitting the NEET SS 2025 application form is November 25, 2025 (until 11:55 PM).

NEET SS 2025: Information bulletin

At 3 p.m., the NBEMS will begin uploading the information bulletin. The bulletin will include information regarding the application process, costs, crucial dates, eligibility requirements, and selection procedures.

NEET SS 2025: Documents required

Candidates need to upload the documents such as: passport-size photo, signature, left thumb impression, photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License), postgraduate medical degree/provisional pass certificate, medical Council or State Medical Council registration certificate, category certificate, and internship completion certificate.

NEET SS 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NAT at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the Examinations section and then select NEET SS.

Step 3: Next, click on the NEET SS 2025 registration link.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to register themselves by filling in basic details and then login.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for further reference.

NEET SS 2025: Exam dates

According to the new timetable, the NEET SS 2025 exam will be held on December 26 and 27. Previously, the exam was scheduled for December 27 and 28; however, the dates have been modified. The exam will be administered in computer-based mode (CBT) at different centres around India.

What is the NEET SS 2025 exam?

The NEET SS 2025 exam is for admission to the Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and other super-specialised medical programs.

