UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA Issues Advisory Notice At nta.ac.in; Check Details Here

UGC NET December Exam 2025 |

UGC NET December Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided advice for the UGC NET December Exam 2025 application procedure. Those who wish to submit their applications for the examination may visit the UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and read the advice as well.

UGC NET December Exam 2025: Advisory list

Those who have not yet applied should read the advice below.

a. Qualified applicants should fill out and submit the online application form while paying the specified examination fee.

b. They should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

c. Those who successfully pay the exam fee will be regarded as having finished the application procedure.

UGC NET December Exam 2025: How to register?

To sign up online, applicants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December Exam 2025 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then fill out the application form.

Step 4: Next, upload the documents (if applicable), make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET December Exam 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹ 1,150 for the general/unreserved category, ₹600 for the General-EWS/OBC-NCL category, and ₹325 for the SC/ST/PwD/third gender category. The payment will be done online.

UGC NET December Exam 2025: Important dates

According to the official announcement, the registration window will end on November 7, 2025, at 11:50 p.m. The modification window will begin on November 10 and end on November 12, 2025. The exam will be administered nationwide from December 31 to January 7, 2026, in a computer-based test format.