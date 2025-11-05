 UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA Issues Advisory Notice At nta.ac.in; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA Issues Advisory Notice At nta.ac.in; Check Details Here

UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA Issues Advisory Notice At nta.ac.in; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advisory notice for the UGC NET December Exam 2025 application procedure. The registration window will end on November 7, 2025, at 11:50 p.m. The modification window will begin on November 10 and end on November 12, 2025. The application cost is ₹ 1,150 for the general/unreserved category, ₹600 for the General-EWS/OBC-NCL category.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET December Exam 2025 |

UGC NET December Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided advice for the UGC NET December Exam 2025 application procedure. Those who wish to submit their applications for the examination may visit the UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and read the advice as well.

UGC NET December Exam 2025: Advisory list

Those who have not yet applied should read the advice below.

a. Qualified applicants should fill out and submit the online application form while paying the specified examination fee.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro 9: MMRDA Drops ₹733-Crore Uttan-Dongri Depot Plan Following Local Opposition
Mumbai Metro 9: MMRDA Drops ₹733-Crore Uttan-Dongri Depot Plan Following Local Opposition
Realty Firm M3M India Will Invest ₹7,200 Crore To Develop 150-Acre Integrated Township In Gurugram As Part Of Expansion Plan
Realty Firm M3M India Will Invest ₹7,200 Crore To Develop 150-Acre Integrated Township In Gurugram As Part Of Expansion Plan
Uttar Pradesh: Four Family Members Die After Bike Crashes Into Gravel Truck In Dense Fog On Bahraich-Lucknow Highway
Uttar Pradesh: Four Family Members Die After Bike Crashes Into Gravel Truck In Dense Fog On Bahraich-Lucknow Highway
Thane: Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore, Arrest 4
Thane: Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore, Arrest 4

b. They should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

c. Those who successfully pay the exam fee will be regarded as having finished the application procedure.

Read the official notice here

Read Also
Ghazala Hashmi Creates History As First Indian-Origin Muslim US Lieutenant Governor; Check Education...
article-image

UGC NET December Exam 2025: How to register?

To sign up online, applicants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December Exam 2025 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then fill out the application form.

Step 4: Next, upload the documents (if applicable), make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to apply

UGC NET December Exam 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹ 1,150 for the general/unreserved category, ₹600 for the General-EWS/OBC-NCL category, and ₹325 for the SC/ST/PwD/third gender category. The payment will be done online.

UGC NET December Exam 2025: Important dates

According to the official announcement, the registration window will end on November 7, 2025, at 11:50 p.m. The modification window will begin on November 10 and end on November 12, 2025. The exam will be administered nationwide from December 31 to January 7, 2026, in a computer-based test format.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET SS 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 3 PM; Check Documents List & Other Details Here

NEET SS 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 3 PM; Check Documents List & Other Details Here

PM Modi Hails Record Rise Of Indian Universities In QS Asia Rankings, Says Focus On Quality...

PM Modi Hails Record Rise Of Indian Universities In QS Asia Rankings, Says Focus On Quality...

UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA Issues Advisory Notice At nta.ac.in; Check Details Here

UGC NET December Exam 2025: NTA Issues Advisory Notice At nta.ac.in; Check Details Here

Ghazala Hashmi Creates History As First Indian-Origin Muslim US Lieutenant Governor; Check Education...

Ghazala Hashmi Creates History As First Indian-Origin Muslim US Lieutenant Governor; Check Education...

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Opens Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Today At mcc.nic.in; Check...

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Opens Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Today At mcc.nic.in; Check...