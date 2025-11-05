Bengaluru Man Spotted Riding Bike With 'Frying Pan' On His Head Instead Of Helmet, Here's How Police React-WATCH

Bengaluru Man Spotted Riding Bike With 'Frying Pan' On His Head Instead Of Helmet, Here's How Traffic Police React-WATCH | X @karnatakaportf

In yet another bizarre traffic violation incident, a man in Bengaluru was caught on camera riding a two-wheeler with a frying pan held to his head in place of a helmet. The peculiar stunt, reportedly an attempt to dodge a traffic fine, quickly went viral after being captured on video in the Roopena Agrahara area of the city.

The short clip shows the pillion rider balancing the kitchen utensil on his head while the rider drives through traffic. Bystanders can be heard laughing and filming the unusual sight, which soon made its way across social media platforms, drawing both amusement and criticism.

WATCH VIDEO:

Peak Bengaluru moment! In a scene straight out of a comedy sketch, a pillion rider near Roopena Agrahara was spotted trying to escape a traffic challan by covering his head with wait for it a frying pan instead of a helmet.Yes, a frying pan. Because apparently, when life gives… pic.twitter.com/jhFWCTrvKi — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 1, 2025

Police Action:

Reacting to the viral video, Madiwala Traffic Police Inspector confirmed to Siasat.com that the vehicle’s registration number and address have been traced. “A notice will be issued against the violators. They will be called to the police station, and action will be taken accordingly,” the officer said.

While many online users found humor in the man’s creativity, others highlighted the growing disregard for traffic safety in the city. “Only in Bengaluru can traffic get so wild that cookware turns into protective gear. The man really said, “safety first, breakfast later,” wrote one user, while another commented, “When life gives you a Challan, get a Kadai.”

Another user commented, "He may have taken it to protect from his wifes belan and carried it to office."

Bengaluru traffic police have repeatedly urged citizens to wear ISI-marked helmets and follow basic safety regulations. They also warned that using makeshift substitutes or performing such stunts in public not only violates traffic laws but also endangers lives.