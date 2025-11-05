 Bengaluru Man Spotted Riding Bike With 'Frying Pan' On His Head Instead Of Helmet, Here's How Police React-WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBengaluru Man Spotted Riding Bike With 'Frying Pan' On His Head Instead Of Helmet, Here's How Police React-WATCH

Bengaluru Man Spotted Riding Bike With 'Frying Pan' On His Head Instead Of Helmet, Here's How Police React-WATCH

In a bizarre traffic violation incident, a man in Bengaluru was caught on camera riding a two-wheeler with a frying pan held to his head in place of a helmet. The peculiar stunt, reportedly an attempt to dodge a traffic fine, quickly went viral after being captured on video in the Roopena Agrahara area of the city.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Man Spotted Riding Bike With 'Frying Pan' On His Head Instead Of Helmet, Here's How Traffic Police React-WATCH | X @karnatakaportf

In yet another bizarre traffic violation incident, a man in Bengaluru was caught on camera riding a two-wheeler with a frying pan held to his head in place of a helmet. The peculiar stunt, reportedly an attempt to dodge a traffic fine, quickly went viral after being captured on video in the Roopena Agrahara area of the city.

The short clip shows the pillion rider balancing the kitchen utensil on his head while the rider drives through traffic. Bystanders can be heard laughing and filming the unusual sight, which soon made its way across social media platforms, drawing both amusement and criticism.

WATCH VIDEO:

Read Also
Bengaluru Man 'Exposes Private Part & Masturbates' In Front Of Woman Taking Morning Walk; Prompts...
article-image

Police Action:

FPJ Shorts
Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental & Assets From Independent TV
Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental & Assets From Independent TV
NCLAT Partly Sets Aside CCI Order On WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Upholds ₹213 Crore Fine But Lifts Data-Sharing Ban
NCLAT Partly Sets Aside CCI Order On WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Upholds ₹213 Crore Fine But Lifts Data-Sharing Ban
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar
'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar

Reacting to the viral video, Madiwala Traffic Police Inspector confirmed to Siasat.com that the vehicle’s registration number and address have been traced. “A notice will be issued against the violators. They will be called to the police station, and action will be taken accordingly,” the officer said.

Read Also
Animal Cruelty Caught On Camera: Domestic Worker Smashes Puppy To Death Inside Bengaluru Apartment...
article-image

While many online users found humor in the man’s creativity, others highlighted the growing disregard for traffic safety in the city. “Only in Bengaluru can traffic get so wild that cookware turns into protective gear. The man really said, “safety first, breakfast later,” wrote one user, while another commented, “When life gives you a Challan, get a Kadai.”

Another user commented, "He may have taken it to protect from his wifes belan and carried it to office."

Bengaluru traffic police have repeatedly urged citizens to wear ISI-marked helmets and follow basic safety regulations. They also warned that using makeshift substitutes or performing such stunts in public not only violates traffic laws but also endangers lives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Thunder-Roar Over Mumbai’: IAF's Sukhoi Jets Streak Across Andheri & Juhu Skies During Exercise...

‘Thunder-Roar Over Mumbai’: IAF's Sukhoi Jets Streak Across Andheri & Juhu Skies During Exercise...

Bengaluru Man Spotted Riding Bike With 'Frying Pan' On His Head Instead Of Helmet, Here's How Police...

Bengaluru Man Spotted Riding Bike With 'Frying Pan' On His Head Instead Of Helmet, Here's How Police...

Auto Driver Modifies Rickshaw Into AC Luxury Ride In Maharashtra's Amravati, Netizens Call It 'Low...

Auto Driver Modifies Rickshaw Into AC Luxury Ride In Maharashtra's Amravati, Netizens Call It 'Low...

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech Ends With Beats Of 'Dhoom Machale' Song | WATCH

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech Ends With Beats Of 'Dhoom Machale' Song | WATCH

PIB Fact Check: Viral Video Of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Claiming 'Saffronisation' Of Indian Army Is...

PIB Fact Check: Viral Video Of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Claiming 'Saffronisation' Of Indian Army Is...