Bengaluru Man 'Exposes Private Part & Masturbates' In Front Of Woman Taking Morning Walk; Prompts Search Investigation

In a shocking incident from Bengaluru's Indira Nagar, a woman was publicly assaulted by an unidentified man who allegedly exposed his private parts while she was walking her pet dog and also masturbated in front of her. The sickening incident has sent shockwaves among locals, whereas the woman and her family have registered a complaint against the accused.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 1 at around 11:57 AM, when the woman was walking her pet dog, and a stranger called her and tried to get her attention. The woman described him as a man in his 30s who called her 'madam.' As she turned towards him, he started masturbating by exposing his private parts, PTI news agency reported.

According to the report, the shocked woman immediately ran home with the dog. She then informed her sister and friends and filed a complaint with the police.

The police said that the act appears to be a deliberate attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman. A case has been registered under Section 75 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to sexual harassment. The police are currently searching to trace the accused.

A senior police officer said that efforts are being made to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area where the incident took place is being examined.

In another shocking instance, a 41-year-old television actor from Bengaluru has filed a police complaint alleging that a man repeatedly sent her obscene messages and videos through social media, despite several warnings not to do so. The harrowing experience began three months ago when Rajini, who works in Telugu and Kannada television serials, received a friend request from a user named 'Naveenz' on Facebook, she told the police.