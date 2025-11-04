 US Federal Agents Forcibly Drag Woman Out Of Car, Pin Her To Ground In Chicago; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Federal Agents Forcibly Drag Woman Out Of Car, Pin Her To Ground In Chicago; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

US Federal Agents Forcibly Drag Woman Out Of Car, Pin Her To Ground In Chicago; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

A woman being dragged out of her car, reportedly by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Chicago. The incident, which took place on October 10 this year, was recorded on camera, and the video soon surfaced online.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
US Federal Agents Forcibly Drag Woman Out Of Car, Pin Her To Ground In Chicago; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral (Screengrab) | X/@Bubblebathgirl

Chicago: A disturbing video surfaced from the United States' Chicago showing a woman being dragged out of her car, reportedly by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The action was taken against the woman after her car allegedly crashed into an unmarked vehicle driven by the agents. The incident, which took place on October 10 this year, was recorded on camera, and the video soon surfaced online.

The woman, identified as Dayanne Figueroa, was on her way to take a coffee on her way to work when she was pulled to the ground by the immigration officials, reported the Chicago Tribune. On October 10, Figueroa was driving through the 1600 block of West Hubbard Street when the immigration agents’ vehicle collided with her car.

Video of The Incident:

According to reports, the agents were in the area to carry out enforcement operations against landscaping workers in the area without legal documents. After an altercation with some of the residents of the area, the officials were trying to flee from the spot. However, their vehicle collided with a black-coloured car.

FPJ Shorts
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO
Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On Hold': Report
Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On Hold': Report
Ordered Veg, Received Non-Veg: Startup Founder Udit Goenka Slams Swiggy, Threatens Legal Action
Ordered Veg, Received Non-Veg: Startup Founder Udit Goenka Slams Swiggy, Threatens Legal Action

In the viral video, it could be seen that the officials got out of their vehicle with their guns pointed towards the woman. They forcibly dragged Figueroa out of her car. Meanwhile, in the video, one of the locals could be heard saying, "You hit her."

The official pulled the woman to the ground, manhandled and forcefully handcuffed her. She could be heard shouting, " Get off from me."

Later, the Department of Homeland Security alleged that it was Figueroa's fault. The department claimed that she crashed into the unmarked vehicle and violently resisted her arrest, injuring two officers.

Figueroa was released several hours later after the incident without charges. Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, Figueroa said that she wants justice, as it was not her fault.

Read Also
US Proposes Mandatory Biometrics For All Immigration Applicants, Including Student Visas
article-image

"I was in shock and terrified. The video evidence is clear: Agents crashed into me. I was not involved in any protest or related activity, and I intend to seek justice for how I was treated," the woman told the media house.

As per the Chicago Tribune, eyewitnesses also claimed that it was the immigration officials' mistake.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared -...

Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared -...

US Federal Agents Forcibly Drag Woman Out Of Car, Pin Her To Ground In Chicago; SHOCKING Video Goes...

US Federal Agents Forcibly Drag Woman Out Of Car, Pin Her To Ground In Chicago; SHOCKING Video Goes...

Turkey's Pet Law Forces Man To Pay ₹84,000 Annually To Ex-Wife For 'Cat Care'

Turkey's Pet Law Forces Man To Pay ₹84,000 Annually To Ex-Wife For 'Cat Care'

India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak

India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak

Who Is Subramanyam 'Sabu' Vedam? 64-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed For 43 Years In US

Who Is Subramanyam 'Sabu' Vedam? 64-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed For 43 Years In US