US Federal Agents Forcibly Drag Woman Out Of Car, Pin Her To Ground In Chicago; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

Chicago: A disturbing video surfaced from the United States' Chicago showing a woman being dragged out of her car, reportedly by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The action was taken against the woman after her car allegedly crashed into an unmarked vehicle driven by the agents. The incident, which took place on October 10 this year, was recorded on camera, and the video soon surfaced online.

The woman, identified as Dayanne Figueroa, was on her way to take a coffee on her way to work when she was pulled to the ground by the immigration officials, reported the Chicago Tribune. On October 10, Figueroa was driving through the 1600 block of West Hubbard Street when the immigration agents’ vehicle collided with her car.

Video of The Incident:

Woman in Chicago uses her car to obstruct ICE and bash their vehicle.



Dayanne Figueroa is then arrested and not only refuses to comply, she also attacks the officers.



— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 4, 2025

According to reports, the agents were in the area to carry out enforcement operations against landscaping workers in the area without legal documents. After an altercation with some of the residents of the area, the officials were trying to flee from the spot. However, their vehicle collided with a black-coloured car.

In the viral video, it could be seen that the officials got out of their vehicle with their guns pointed towards the woman. They forcibly dragged Figueroa out of her car. Meanwhile, in the video, one of the locals could be heard saying, "You hit her."

The official pulled the woman to the ground, manhandled and forcefully handcuffed her. She could be heard shouting, " Get off from me."

Later, the Department of Homeland Security alleged that it was Figueroa's fault. The department claimed that she crashed into the unmarked vehicle and violently resisted her arrest, injuring two officers.

Figueroa was released several hours later after the incident without charges. Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, Figueroa said that she wants justice, as it was not her fault.

"I was in shock and terrified. The video evidence is clear: Agents crashed into me. I was not involved in any protest or related activity, and I intend to seek justice for how I was treated," the woman told the media house.

As per the Chicago Tribune, eyewitnesses also claimed that it was the immigration officials' mistake.