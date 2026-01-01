 Switzerland: Several Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Ski Resort Town Of Crans-Montana During New Year Celebrations; Video
An explosion during New Year celebrations at Le Constellation Bar and Lounge in Switzerland’s luxury ski resort Crans-Montana caused multiple casualties and injuries. A massive fire engulfed the bar, prompting panic as people fled. Emergency services rushed to the scene and rescue operations are ongoing. The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Bern: Multiple casualties were reported in an explosion at a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort of Switzerland's Crans-Montana on Thursday (January 1) during New Year celebrations. According to reports, several people were also injured in the incident.

A massive fire engulfed Le Constellation Bar and Lounge in the ski resort town after the explosion. Several videos of huge flames billowing out of the building and people rushing out in panic surfaced online.

Police and fire department officials reached the spot after receiving information. A rescue operation is currently underway. The explosion occurred at around 1:30 am (local time)

The reason for the explosion is not yet known. Some local media outlets claimed that the blaze might have erupted due to firecrackers during the concert. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard. The exact number of casualties and the extent of collateral damage is yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have also set up helpline number for the families of the vitcims. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Towards the end of January, the resort is reportedly to host speed skiing event.

Cans-Montana is situated in Swiss Alps.

