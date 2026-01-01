Switzerland: Several Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Ski Resort Town Of Crans-Montana During New Year Celebrations; Video

Several Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Switzerland's Ski Resort Town During New Year Celebrations (Screengrab) | X

Bern: Multiple casualties were reported in an explosion at a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort of Switzerland's Crans-Montana on Thursday (January 1) during New Year celebrations. According to reports, several people were also injured in the incident.

A massive fire engulfed Le Constellation Bar and Lounge in the ski resort town after the explosion. Several videos of huge flames billowing out of the building and people rushing out in panic surfaced online.

An explosion followed by a fire ripped through a bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana, killing several people and leaving others critically injured, police said. pic.twitter.com/XjH7NkjPkS — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 1, 2026

Police and fire department officials reached the spot after receiving information. A rescue operation is currently underway. The explosion occurred at around 1:30 am (local time)

The reason for the explosion is not yet known. Some local media outlets claimed that the blaze might have erupted due to firecrackers during the concert. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard. The exact number of casualties and the extent of collateral damage is yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have also set up helpline number for the families of the vitcims. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Towards the end of January, the resort is reportedly to host speed skiing event.

Cans-Montana is situated in Swiss Alps.