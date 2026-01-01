Switzerland Explosion: At Least 40 Killed, Several Injured In Fire Triggered By Blast At Bar During New Year Celebrations - Latest Updates

Switzerland Explosion: At Least 40 Killed, Several Injured In Fire Triggered By Blast At Bar During New Year Celebrations | X

At least 40 people were killed and several others were reportedly injured in a massive fire at a bar in Switzerland's Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations on Thursday (January 1). The blaze erupted at Le Constellation in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana after an explosion.

Authorities rushed to the spot after the incident and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. The blast occurred around 1:30 am, Valais police spokesman Gaetan Lathion told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The reason for the explosion is still not known. However, some local media outlets claimed that the blaze erupted due to firecrackers.

The incident comes weeks ahead of the World Economic Forum's 2026 Annual Meeting, which will take place from January 19 to 23 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.