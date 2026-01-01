 Switzerland Explosion: At Least 40 Killed, Several Injured In Fire Triggered By Blast At Bar During New Year Celebrations - Latest Updates
At least 40 people were killed and several injured after an explosion triggered a massive fire at Le Constellation bar in Switzerland's Crans-Montana ski resort during New Year celebrations. The blast occurred around 1:30 am, prompting rescue operations and hospitalisations. The cause remains unclear, though local media suggest firecrackers.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Switzerland Explosion: At Least 40 Killed, Several Injured In Fire Triggered By Blast At Bar During New Year Celebrations | X

At least 40 people were killed and several others were reportedly injured in a massive fire at a bar in Switzerland's Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations on Thursday (January 1). The blaze erupted at Le Constellation in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana after an explosion.

Authorities rushed to the spot after the incident and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. The blast occurred around 1:30 am, Valais police spokesman Gaetan Lathion told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The reason for the explosion is still not known. However, some local media outlets claimed that the blaze erupted due to firecrackers.

The incident comes weeks ahead of the World Economic Forum's 2026 Annual Meeting, which will take place from January 19 to 23 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

