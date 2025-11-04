Malaysian Woman's Finger Gets Stuck In Chair, Calls Firefighters For Rescue; Hilarious Video Goes Viral

Malaysian Woman Calls Firefighters After Her Finger Gets Stuck In Plastic Chair; WATCH | Instagram @Friends of Bomba Malaysia

In a bizarre yet hilarious incident from Malaysia, a woman had to seek help from firefighters after her finger got stuck in a tiny hole in a plastic chair. The unusual rescue operation has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens both amused and intrigued.

The incident took place on November 1, when the woman’s right pinky finger got trapped in a small circular gap on the seat of a plastic chair. Despite multiple attempts to free herself, she was unable to remove her finger and eventually reached out to the Fire and Rescue Department for assistance.

WATCH VIDEO:

The rescue team arrived promptly and used specialized cutting tools to carefully remove the section of the chair without injuring the woman. The operation was conducted with utmost precision to avoid causing any harm to her hand.

A video of the rescue, now circulating widely on social media, shows firefighters skillfully cutting the plastic around the woman’s finger as she remains calm throughout the process. The video has garnered thousands of views and humorous reactions online.

Social media users reacted with a mix of laughter and relief, with one user commenting, “Why did she squeeze it inside in the first place,” while another commented, “Isn't it faster and easier to apply oil or lubricant around the finger so it's easier and painless to pull out.”

While the woman escaped unhurt, the incident has become a trending topic across platforms. The video was shared on Facebook by @Friends of Bomba Malaysia.