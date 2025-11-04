 US Woman Gets Kicked Out Of Gym For Calling Out 'Man Disguised As Lady' Staring At Her In Female Locker Room While She Was NAKED | WATCH
In a dramatic turn of events, a US woman was allegedly kicked out of Gold's Gym in Los Angeles, California, after she complained about a man she thinks was pretending to be a woman and entered the female locker room while she was naked. The incident has sparked a debate on social media as the woman has issued a statement alleging the man caused her discomfort.

Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
A video of the incident has since then has gone viral on social media, where the woman, who was identified as Tish Hyman, a singer from Los Angeles, can be seen arguing against the man in the gym premises. Later, in a video message, she revealed that her membership was canceled by the gym authorities, owing to the controversy.

Hyman posted a video on her Instagram handle of a verbal fight with a man who she thinks was pretending to be a woman and using the female locker room. She wrote, "I need everyone to hear this. Multiple women and I have repeatedly made written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room, harassing us, and the gym staff has done absolutely nothing!"

Gold's Gym Action On The Incident

Later, Hyman revealed that Gold's Gym had canceled her membership after the incident instead of taking action on the man. While she also reported that she ran into a trans person in the bathroom today, and he threatened her that he would catch her outside.

She wrote, "Most women don’t even realize there are no laws protecting us in gyms. Not just Gold’s — any gym. A man can simply say he identifies as a woman and walk right into the women’s locker room." Hyman is urging netizens to file a petition against the laws for women in the gyms. "SIGN THE PETITION. I need to make sure AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE WOMEN'S LOCKER ROOMS ALL OVER THE WORLD," she wrote.

