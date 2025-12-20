Semi-Naked Man Climbs Out Of Hotel Window, Hangs Onto Signboard After Being Caught Cheating By Wife In China – VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@Baoliaogeming64

Hangzhou: A man in China's Hangzhou, who was reportedly caught cheating on his wife, escaped through a hotel window and hung onto a signboard wearing only his underwear. A video of the incident has since surfaced and gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the man clinging to a hotel signboard while dressed only in his underwear. He was reportedly hanging from the fourth storey of Boyu Apartment, a hotel chain in China.

Netizens React

The video has triggered reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said,"Why are cheaters so scared and want to run away? Just cheat if you're gonna cheat, what's the big deal?"

Another user said,"How did you manage to climb to this position?"

A third user said, "Impressive the sign actually held his body weight, i was expecting tofu style constructions."

The clip has garnered more than 1.2M views on X.

Similar Incident

Earlier in the month, a video went viral on social media showing a woman dangling from a 10th-floor balcony as she appears to almost lose her grip. The heart-stopping moment reportedly took place in Guangdong, China.

The clip shows a shirtless man talking to the woman through a window before he disappears from view. The incident reportedly took place on 30 November.

The woman can then be seen descending to the floor below, climbing down drainpipes and windowsills. She appears to slide down a water pipe to a neighbour’s window, where she bangs the window for help. The man inside opens the window and lets her in.

Reportedly, the husband, who was cheating with the woman in the video, panicked when his wife returned home early. He asked his mistress to climb out onto the balcony to prevent her from being discovered.