Viral: UP Man Carries 6 Kids On Bike At Once, Stunned Traffic Cops Fold Hands Before Him & Impose ₹7,000 Fine | X @bstvlive

In a shocking yet bizarre incident from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a man was stopped by traffic police after he was seen riding a two-wheeler with six children on board. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, leaving netizens stunned and authorities alarmed over such blatant disregard for road safety.

In the viral clip, the man can be seen balancing four children on the passenger's seat while two younger kids sit in front of him on the bike’s petrol tank. The overcrowded vehicle immediately caught the attention of traffic cops, who flagged him down. Shocked at the sight, the displeased officers folded their hands in disbelief, urging him to understand the gravity of his actions.

According to officials, the man was fined ₹7,000 for multiple violations, including overloading a two-wheeler, endangering lives, and violating basic traffic safety norms. The incident has since become a talking point online, with many users criticizing the rider for putting the children’s lives at risk.

Authorities in Hapur have reiterated that such reckless acts will not be tolerated and urged citizens to strictly adhere to traffic regulations. Officials also emphasized the importance of wearing helmets and ensuring that two-wheelers are not overloaded.

While the video continues to circulate widely online, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for greater road safety awareness and the potential dangers of treating public roads as playgrounds.

