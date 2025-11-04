Turkey's Pet Law Forces Man To Pay ₹84,000 Annually To Ex-Wife For 'Cat Care' | AI Generated Representational Image

A divorce case in Turkey has sparked widespread attention after a man was legally required to pay his ex-wife for the care of their two cats, in what is being seen as a landmark ruling under the country’s animal protection laws.

According to Turkish news outlet Yeni Şafak, the man, identified as Bugra, agreed to pay his former wife, Ezgi, a sum of 10,000 Turkish lira (approximately ₹21,000) every quarter, amounting to ₹84,000 annually for the cats’ food, medical care, vaccinations, and other expenses. The payments will continue for ten years, or until the cats’ death.

The couple, who divorced after two years of marriage in Istanbul, reached a mutual settlement in which Ezgi retained custody of the cats, while Bugra also agreed to pay 550,000 lira (around ₹13 lakh) as financial compensation.

Lawyer Aylin Esra Eren, who commented on the case, explained that Turkey’s animal protection law recognizes pets as 'living beings' rather than property. Under this law, abandoning animals is a punishable offense that can attract fines of up to 60,000 lira (₹1.2 lakh).

Eren noted that this case sets an important precedent by clarifying the legal responsibilities of pet care following separation or divorce. The case has sparked a global conversation about animal rights and post-divorce pet custody.

Many online praised Turkey’s legal system for acknowledging pets as family members, while others debated the implications of legally binding pet care agreements. As Turkish law applies only to spouses or children, Bugra's payment was not considered alimony, as reported by Eren.