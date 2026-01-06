Punjab Man Hangs On Crane, Risks Life To Rescue Trapped Bird: Viral Video Melts Internet

Heroism does not always come with uniforms, capes, or grand titles. Sometimes, it shows up as pure courage and compassion. A video currently going viral on social media is a powerful reminder of this truth, showcasing a man who risked his own life to save a helpless bird trapped high above the ground.

The viral rescue caught on camera

The video, reportedly filmed in Punjab, captures a dramatic moment where a crane operator can be seen hanging mid-air from a crane. His mission was clear and urgent, to rescue a bird that had become hopelessly entangled in dangling electrical wires near a tall pole. The risky rescue unfolded at a significant height, making the act even more dangerous.

After several tense moments and careful manoeuvres, the man successfully freed the bird, which flew away unharmed. The rescue reportedly took place outside a Gurudwara, adding a layer of emotional resonance to the incident.

Social media applauds the ‘Mighty Rescuer’

The heartwarming clip quickly gained traction online after being shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle Times Now. Uploaded earlier today, the video has already garnered massive views and engagement, with users flooding the comment section with praise.

Many social media users hailed the man’s selflessness and bravery. Comments ranged from admiration for his kindness towards animals to appreciation for choosing compassion over personal safety. Some users even described the act as inspiring and emotionally uplifting in an otherwise chaotic digital space.

Kindness towards animals resonates widely

Animal rescue incidents often strike a chord with viewers, but this one stood out due to the sheer risk involved. Experts frequently warn against approaching high-voltage wires, making the rescue even more extraordinary. While animal welfare organisations usually advise calling trained professionals, this spontaneous act of humanity has still sparked widespread admiration.