'Lallantop Without Saurabh Dwivedi Is Like Gajar Ka Halwa Without Gajar': Netizens React After Journo Quits India Today Group, Speculate His Next Move

X/Saurabh Dwivedi

Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, the founding editor of The Lallantop and India Today Hindi, has stepped down from India Today Group Digital after a 12-year-long association. Dwivedi’s exit marks the end of an era for Hindi digital journalism, with many calling his journey transformative for the industry.

In an emotional post on X, Dwivedi expressed gratitude to the platform he helped build from the ground up. “Thank you, @TheLallantop for identity, lessons, and courage. And best wishes for the future. My association here comes to an end. I will introspect, take a leisure break and then talk about the resolve to move forward. You all have also taught me many things. Thank you,” he wrote.

Leadership transition at The Lallantop

Following Dwivedi’s departure, the editorial reins of The Lallantop will now be fully handled by Kuldeep Mishra, while Rajat Sain will head the production team. Both Mishra and Sain are part of The Lallantop’s founding team and have played key roles in shaping its editorial and visual identity over the years.

Industry and fan reactions pour in

Dwivedi’s exit sparked an outpouring of reactions from journalists, editors, and viewers alike. Many praised his contribution to Hindi journalism and wished him well for the next phase of his career.

One user commented, “बहुत शुभकामनाएँ सौरभ जी,” which translates to, “Many best wishes, Saurabh ji.”

Another user commented, "Lallantop without Saurabh Dwivedi will be like Ghazal without shayari."

An editor from a leading media house wrote, “प्रखर प्रतिभाशाली हैं सौरभ…,” adding in English, “Saurabh is immensely talented. He has turned Hindi journalism upside down. This is not something one person usually manages, but he did. Many found the courage to try something new after seeing him succeed. Wherever he goes, he will carry a distinct identity. He is certainly not leaving journalism.”

Another admirer commented, “नई पारी भी ऐतिहासिक और शानदार होगी। अग्रिम शुभकामनाएँ सर,” meaning, “The new innings will also be historic and grand. Best wishes in advance, sir.”

Speculation over Dwivedi’s next move

While goodwill dominated the conversation, speculation over Dwivedi’s next step quickly gained momentum. Some believe he may enter politics, while others feel he could launch his own independent digital platform.

One user wrote, “उम्मीद है आप पत्रकारिता छोड़ राजनीति में कदम रखेंगे…,” translated as, “I hope you leave journalism and step into politics. People like you are needed there.”

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “लगता है… सौरभ द्विवेदी की राजनीतिक पारी शुरू,” meaning, “It seems what Rajdeep ji once said may be coming true-Saurabh Dwivedi’s political innings may be beginning.”

Drawing parallels with former colleague Abhinav Panday, one user speculated, “क्या सौरभ द्विवेदी भी अपना चैनल बनाएंगे?” or “Will Saurabh Dwivedi also start his own channel?”