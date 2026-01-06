 Why This Big-Eyed Woman's Picture Is Hanging At Construction Sites In Bengaluru? All You Need To Know About The Viral Lady
A Bengaluru-based woman sparked online curiosity after spotting the same poster of a wide-eyed, saree-clad woman at construction sites across Karnataka. Her viral post led users to identify the image as a modern “nazar battu” or drishti gombe. The woman was later identified as YouTuber Niharika Rao, whose meme-inspired image is believed to ward off negative energy

If you look up from your phone while navigating city streets, everyday sights can spark unexpected stories, half-built buildings, quirky autorickshaw quotes, or unfamiliar storefronts. For one Maharashtrian woman living in Bengaluru, these ordinary journeys led to an unusual discovery that has now gone viral online.

A familiar face outside bengaluru

X user @unitechy, who frequently travels across Karnataka, noticed a recurring image whenever she passed construction sites outside Bengaluru. Hanging from unfinished buildings was a striking poster of a saree-clad woman with wide, kohl-lined eyes and a surprised expression.

The image appeared so consistently that curiosity took over. She photographed the poster and even tried identifying the woman using Google Lens, but without success.

Social media steps in

On January 5, 2026, she turned to X (formerly Twitter) for answers, writing that she kept spotting the same woman at construction sites across Karnataka and couldn’t find any explanation online. The post quickly struck a chord, racking up over 3.2 million views and sparking widespread discussion.

Is it a Nazar Battu or something else?

Many users offered cultural explanations. Several claimed the image functions as a “nazar battu”, a traditional charm used across India to ward off the evil eye and protect properties from bad luck or negative energy. Others pointed out that such protective symbols are commonly displayed at construction sites, though they usually feature exaggerated or devil-like faces.

Some found the choice of image unusual, suggesting it could be a modern twist influenced by meme culture.

AI identifies the woman in the poster

One X user shared a screenshot from an AI chatbot that appeared to solve the mystery. According to the bot, the woman in the image is Niharika Rao, a Karnataka-based YouTuber. Her shocked facial expression originated from a 2023 viral video clip that later evolved into a popular meme.

Over time, locals reportedly began using her image humorously as a “Dristi Gombe”, a traditional protective charm, blending superstition with internet culture.

While some commenters stuck to spiritual explanations, others had fun with the mystery. One joked that the image was a “demonic sigil” meant to scare off thieves. As more people began noticing the poster across Bengaluru markets and nearby towns, the image only gained more attention.

