UP Man Caught on Video ‘Spitting’ on Rotis at Wedding; Arrested in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh has surfaced online after a video allegedly showing a man spitting on rotis at a wedding went viral on social media. The police have since arrested the accused, identified as Danish, a resident of the Pathan Tola locality in Bulandshahr district.

According to officials, the viral video showed the man engaged in preparing rotis during a wedding ceremony, where he was seen spitting on them before putting them inside the tandoor. The clip, which circulated widely across social media platforms, sparked outrage among netizens, with many demanding strict legal action against him for his unhygienic and offensive act.

Confirming the arrest, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr. Tejveer Singh said that Danish was booked under relevant sections at the Pahasu Police Station on November 2 and has since been sent to jail. Authorities are investigating whether the incident was part of a larger pattern or an isolated act.

Residents and social media users condemned the act, calling it not only a violation of basic hygiene norms but also deeply disrespectful in a social and cultural context. Several users tagged police officials online, urging swift punishment.

Police officials have reiterated that such acts will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against anyone engaging in behavior that endangers public health or disrupts social harmony. The disturbing video once again highlights growing concerns over hygiene practices at public events and food preparation setups, prompting calls for better monitoring and enforcement at large gatherings.