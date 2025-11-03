Tourist Shares Bizarre Experience With Jim Corbett Safari Guide In Uttarakhand, 'Spotted Littering Tobacco Packets, Talks Only About Deer Meat' | X @ShivrattanDhil1

In a shocking revelation on social media, a tourist shared his bizarre experience with his tour guide while doing safari at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. He shared that the tour guide was smoking tobacco during the safari and was also spotted littering the packets on the forest ground. The tourist showed displeasure about the kind of experience he got during his safari ride.

The user shared that the safari tour guide was not at all responsible for his work. He shared that the tour guide took an hour-long nap during the safari timings in the vehicle. While, when it came to explaining things he was shockingly talked only about how 'Deer meat tastes good.'

TAKE A LOOK:

"Meet our guide for the day at Jim Corbett National Park and unfortunately, this is what he had to offer: tobacco," the user wrote.

Meet our guide for the day at Jim Corbett National Park and unfortunately, this is what he had to offer: tobacco.



We even had to stop him from littering by throwing the packet on the ground. After taking a long one-hour nap during the safari, he woke up only to say, “Deer meat… pic.twitter.com/0PZlkWB6Wx — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) November 3, 2025

The user further added, "We even had to stop him from littering by throwing the packet on the ground. After taking a long one-hour nap during the safari, he woke up only to say, “Deer meat tastes good.” Not a single word about the park, wildlife, or conservation just that."

While it is a disgraceful act, the user also raised concerns about how these guides are representing Indian tourism in an unwanted way, especially to the foreign tourists who are visiting such locations to learn about India's rich wildlife. The user wrote, "It was honestly embarrassing to see this, especially with guests from France and other countries sitting in the gypsy, eager to learn about India’s rich wildlife.

"Instead, they were being offered tobacco. This is exactly where we fail when those who represent our natural heritage show zero respect or knowledge about it. Sadly, that’s the reality of India’s tourism at times!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens have raised concerns about such guides and demanded action against him, while some also shared their similar experiences at the national park. Some users referred to this as an isolated case.