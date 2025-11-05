'Le Bech Daal Mere Zevar Aur..': After Angry Mom's Lecture, 16-Yo Son Reaches Jewellery Store In Kanpur To Sell Her Ornaments & Buy Scooty | AI Generated Representational Image

In a dramatic turn of events, a minor, 16-year-old boy from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, reached a jewellery store in the local market to sell his mother's and sister's jewellery only to complete his dream of buying a scooter. The child's mother said that her son had been insisting on buying a scooter. Once in anger, she told him to sell her jewellery and buy a scooty, but had no idea that her son would actually do it.

The incident has stunned locals and family members, but fortunately, the jewellery store where he went to sell the jewels declined his offer and also reached out to his parents before he went on to somewhere else. The incident is from the Vaishno Jewellers shop in Shastri Nagar Sarafa Market.

According to the reports, Pushpendra Jaiswal, owner of Vaishno Jewellers, said that a 16-year-old boy reached his shop with a bag of gold jewellery. He became suspicious owing to the age of the boy. He asked the child to call his mother. Upon hearing this, the child claimed that his mother had asked him to sell it.

When the child's mother, Reena Katiyar, arrived at the shop, she said, "This is my son. He was trying to force me to buy him a scooter after seeing his friends. I was going to a wedding function & he started fighting. Giving in to his insistence, I told him to take the jewel bag & sell it to buy the scooter. But I had no idea he would actually do it."

Pushpendra Jaiswal said that this is the third such incident in the past month where children have come to sell their mother's jewelry. He said that on October 29th, a minor child came to sell his mother's ring. On October 2, a child went to another jeweler in the same market to sell his mother's engagement ring just to eat Maggi. He reported that all the shops have decided not to make any deals with minors after these incidents.