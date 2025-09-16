Meet Motu Lal From Bihar, Who Sold His Property Worth ₹75 Lakh To Drink Liquor; Blames CM Nitish Kumar's Decision On Alcohol Ban; WATCH | YouTube @ITT NEWS

Bihar: Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar's government in 2016 imposed a statewide ban on Alcohol and since then the decision has received mixed reactions from the citizens of the state. Currently, a report by a local news channel is grabbing attention on the Internet, which shows a local resident from a rural village from Bihar, who has sold his land worth ₹70 to ₹75 lakh in order to drink banned and expensive liquor illegally.

The shocking truth was exposed by Itt News as they covered the story of Motu Lal and his family from Bihar. In the now viral interview, Motu Lal claims that he had to sold his land and properties to drink liqour, he also blamed that his family is suffering in poverty because of CM Nitish Kumar's alcohol ban decision. Motu Lal is still reeling under the alcohol addiction even after nearly a decade of liquor ban in the state.

WATCH VIDEO:

Once A Land Lord Now Runs Fast Food Corner At Rental Place

After selling his land and properties, Motu Lal's started suffering from financial crunches and had to open a fast food stall outside his home at a rental place to make his livelihood. In the interview he also claimed that he doesn't have access to gas connection anymore and cooks food on the stove.

He claimed that he has sold lands worth ₹70 to ₹75 lakh till now. His mother also said that their family had good income and was financially stable before alcohol ban, but it all changed after that.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

