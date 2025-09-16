VIDEO: American Woman Applauds Elderly Care In India As Compared To US, Says 'People In Hospitals Are Completely Alone But Not In India...' | Instagram @danamarieplus3

An American-origin woman living in Bengaluru has recently taken a dig at how cultural differences have impacted elderly care in India and the US. She says that elderly patients in the US are completely alone, while compared to Indians, who are always surrounded by family members and relatives.

The Instagram creator, @danamarieplus3, who is a foreign national currently living in Bengaluru, is known for her India-blended content. The user has around 26k followers on Instagram and is also proud of living in India. She has several videos on the different sides of her life in India. In one of her recent posts, she took a dig at elderly care in the US as compared to India.

WATCH VIDEO:

@danamarieplus3 said in the video, "When I lived in the US and I would go to the hospital, I remember noticing that the majority of elderly patients were completely alone. I worked in a nursing home for a while, and a lot of my patients wouldn't have a single family member call or visit them for months at a time."

Further, she said, "Compared to India, whenever I'm at the hospital, I notice that almost every single elderly patient has somebody with them. They have a child or a grandchild. They're sitting with them, they are talking to them, they're holding their hands, or they walk up and down the halls waiting for the doctor's appointment."

The user also said that she has witnessed five to six family members going with the elderly patients to the doctor's appointment in India. This shows how Indian culture has boosted the family's co-existence and moral values of youth to take care of their elderly loved ones.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Trust me in India if an elderly is alone, they will have someone from the neighborhood to accompany them."

Another user wrote, "It's because we are so attach with our family and we love grandparents more than our parents'.. it's beautiful thing no I joining my job and first salary I gifted to my grandmother touch screen phone and see so happy I just cry for happiness."