 VIDEO: Delivery Man On Bicycle, Dodges Entire Squad Of ICE Agents In Chicago; Leaves Netizens In Splits
A video capturing a dramatic yet almost comical escape on the streets of Chicago has gone viral, showing a food deliveryman on a bicycle outsmarting more than ten U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in broad daylight.

Rutunjay Dole Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
VIDEO: Delivery Man On Bicycle, Dodges Entire Squad Of ICE Agents In Chicago; Leaves Netizens In Splits

Chicago: A video capturing a dramatic yet almost comical escape on the streets of Chicago has gone viral, showing a food deliveryman on a bicycle outsmarting more than ten U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in broad daylight.

In the clip, which is circulating widely on social media, a squad of ICE officers can be seen attempting to block and chase down the cyclist. However, the deliveryman skillfully rides on his bicycle through narrow gaps, dodging multiple officers as they try to catch him. Despite being surrounded, he manages to slip past the agents and pedals away at full speed, leaving the entire squad trailing behind in frustration.

WATCH VIDEO:

The astonishing escape, which some users compared to a real-life action movie scene, has left netizens both shocked and entertained. Many joked about the agents’ failed attempt, with one user writing, "These out of shape MAGA ICEs are no match for a delivering kid on an electric bike." Another quipped, "One little dude on a bike defeats 8 ICE agents. LOL. Government waste at its finest."

One user commented, "NO WAY did this little man dodge a whole squad of policemen on one HESI."

Another commented, "Fascism in the past at least had an air of confidence, fascists these days are just overweight balding men that can’t run down a bike going 5 mph. What are we doing here, holy fuck, bunch of fat fucks sitting around on their phones trying to look tough."

While some viewers raised serious questions about the effectiveness of such large-scale operations, the majority reacted with humor, turning the incident into meme material across platforms. The video continues to rack up thousands of shares and comments, cementing the delivery man’s daring escape as one of the most talked-about viral moments.

