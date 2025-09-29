Noida: Fierce Fight Erupts Inside Gym, Women Caught Hitting & Pulling Hair After Dispute Over Squat Machine - VIDEO Viral

Fierce Fight Erupts Inside Gym, Women Caught Hitting & Pulling Hair After Dispute Over Squat Machine | X

Noida (Uttar Pradesh), September 29: In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on social media which shows that a fierce fight breaks out between two women inside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media which shows that the two women are hitting each other and pulling each other's hair over a dispute over using a Smith machine for squats.

The video of the incident was shared on social media platform X by "Ghar Ke Kalesh" on Monday (September 29). The exact date and place of the incident is not known yet, however, the video is going viral on social media.

The video shows that a woman is performing squats on the machine and another woman is waiting for her turn. However, when the first woman finished her exercise and was about to vacate the machine, another woman appeared from nowhere and tried to capture the machine, while the other woman was still waiting for her turn.

The woman in the waiting got furious over the woman who tried to capture the machine. She confronted her after which a major fight broke out between them. They started pushing and hitting each other while trying to capture the machine to perform squats. They are also seen in the video pulling each other's hair while fighting.

The other women present at the gym reacted swiftly and intervened. They separated the two woman from each other and stopped the fight. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the gym. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.