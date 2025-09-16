Uttarakhand: Woman Bites Niece's Hand, Pulls Hair In Fierce Street Fight Over Demand To Work Outside Home; Dramatic Video Goes Viral | X/@imcollegeboy

Uttarakhand: A dramatic family dispute became a social sensation after a video of a woman biting her niece's hand during a vicious street fight, started doing the rounds on the internet.

The altercation, which took place in Rudrapur's Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, led the young victim to file a police complaint, demanding strict action against her aunt. The entire incident, caught on camera by an onlooker, later became a hot topic for discussion on social media.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

उधमसिंह नगर से मारपीट का चौंकाने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल इस वीडियो में एक महिला युवती को थप्पड़ मारती दिख रही है, जबकि युवती बाल पकड़कर अपना बचाव करती नजर आती है। झगड़े के दौरान महिला ने युवती के हाथ पर दांत से काट भी लिया।युवती ने पुलिस को तहरीर देकर आरोप… pic.twitter.com/kgaLAgTK5v — INH 24X7 (@inhnewsindia) September 15, 2025

Argument Over Household Chores and Freedom to Work

The viral video shows a heated confrontation between the two women, who can be seen pulling each other's hair. The argument escalated when the older woman, the aunt, slapped her niece. The niece retaliated, leading to a greater scuffle between the two.

Later, the aunt takes the girl's hand in her mouth and bites it with force. The victim alleged that the fight stemmed from her aunt's disapproval of her working outside the house. According to the complaint filed by her at the Rampura Police Station, the niece claimed her aunt made her perform all the household chores when she was a minor.

Now, as an adult with the responsibility of supporting two of her younger sisters, the girl said she needs to work to meet the household expenses. This newfound independence, she claimed, was the source of the conflict.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the niece, whose identity has not been revealed officially, lodged a formal complaint with the police. She described the woman as her adopted aunt and recounted the long-standing tension over her working outside. The girl's need to earn a living to support her siblings was a central point of her statement to the police.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, a Rampura police official confirmed that a complaint has been received and an investigation into the matter has been launched.