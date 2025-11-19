Rail Madad Team Helps Save Passenger’s Life Aboard Gujarat Mail |

Rail Madad executives Hemjeet Verma and Ayazuddin Khan of Western Railway’s Mumbai Division successfully handled a medical emergency aboard the 12901 Gujarat Mail late at night on September 27, helping save the life of a senior citizen passenger.

Senior Citizen Seeks Urgent Help During Journey

The incident involved senior citizens Nand Lal Mishra and his wife, who were traveling from Dadar to Ahmedabad. Mishra’s wife suddenly developed severe breathlessness, acidity, and a headache, prompting him to request immediate assistance through the Rail Madad portal.

Swift Coordination Ensures Timely Medical Support

Verma and Khan quickly coordinated with the railway control room and medical personnel. At Valsad station, a doctor and medical team were arranged despite the late hour. The team administered medication for acid reflux, high blood pressure, and blood thinning, and advised follow-up care with a cardiologist. Her condition stabilised, allowing the couple to continue their journey safely to Ahmedabad.

Passenger Expresses Gratitude to Railway Board

In an email to the Railway Board, Mishra expressed his gratitude to the Rail Madad executives, the train conductor, and the medical team for their timely response, urging that their efforts be formally recognised.

Western Railway Highlights Rail Madad’s Impact

A Western Railway official said the incident underscores the vital role of the Rail Madad initiative in ensuring passenger safety and wellbeing. Officials praised Verma and Khan’s prompt action, noting that such efforts reinforce public trust in Indian Railways and demonstrate the dedication of railway personnel working round the clock.

Executives Not Authorised to Speak, But Widely Appreciated

While Verma and Khan are not authorised to speak to the media, Western Railway officials acknowledged their contribution, emphasising that the swift response exemplifies the importance of Rail Madad as a reliable passenger assistance platform.