 Mumbai: One Injured In Daylight Firing At Charkop; Investigation Underway
A firing incident occurred in Mumbai’s Charkop area around 2 PM, leaving one person injured. The injured individual was rushed to a nearby hospital. Local police have arrived at the scene and are investigating the case. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and further details are awaited.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Mumbai: One Injured In Daylight Firing At Charkop; Investigation Underway

Mumbai: A shocking incident of firing took place in broad daylight in the Charkop area of Mumbai, leaving one person injured. The firing occurred at around 2 PM, according to preliminary information.

Local police have reached the spot and the injured individual has been taken to a nearby hospital. The motive behind the firing is not yet known.

Further details are awaited.

