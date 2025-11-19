Mumbai: One Injured In Daylight Firing At Charkop; Investigation Underway

Mumbai: A shocking incident of firing took place in broad daylight in the Charkop area of Mumbai, leaving one person injured. The firing occurred at around 2 PM, according to preliminary information.
Local police have reached the spot and the injured individual has been taken to a nearby hospital. The motive behind the firing is not yet known.
Further details are awaited.
FPJ Shorts
