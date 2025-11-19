Maharashtra Food Safety Crackdown: FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal Orders Zero-Tolerance Action Against Chemically Ripened Fruits

FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal has ordered intensified inspections statewide to curb the use of banned chemicals for ripening fruits | X - @Narhari_Zirwal

Mumbai, Nov 19: Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting to address the widespread use of banned fruit-ripening agents, synthetic dyes, and illicit coatings in markets across the state. Calling these practices a “serious health risk,” the minister ordered an intensified enforcement drive to curb illegal operations.

Minister Orders Statewide Enforcement Drive

Zirwal directed FDA officials to scale up inspections in mandis, ripening units, and wholesale storage centres, with a special focus on preventing the use of calcium carbide — commonly known as “masala” — for artificial ripening. He also instructed authorities to crack down on the use of non-permitted waxes and synthetic colours on fruits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zero Tolerance for Use of Calcium Carbide

“Traders or warehouse owners found using calcium carbide will face zero tolerance,” Zirwal warned, stressing the need for strict action and heightened awareness in fruit markets regarding the hazards of chemical ripening.

Action Taken Under Food Safety and Standards Act

According to information presented by the FDA during the meeting, stringent action is being taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSAI) whenever cases of artificial ripening using illegal chemicals or gases are detected.

FSSAI Regulations Prohibit Harmful Ripening Agents

As per Regulation 2.3.5 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition & Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the use of carbide gas for ripening fruits is completely prohibited. A 2016 amendment, however, permits the controlled use of ethylene gas up to 100 ppm as a safer alternative for fruit ripening.

Mango Season Nears Amid Rising Concerns

With the mango season just a couple of months away, Mumbai is expected to receive large volumes of the fruit from across Maharashtra and neighbouring states.

FDA officials note that some traders, eager for quick profits, resort to calcium carbide to ripen mangoes rapidly — a method that carries significant health risks. Fruits such as chikoo, bananas, and mangoes are among the most commonly targeted for artificial ripening.

Chemical Ripening Poses Serious Health Risks

FSSAI explains that calcium carbide reacts with moisture to release acetylene gas, which accelerates ripening but may contain toxic impurities like arsenic and phosphorus. These residues can remain on the fruit’s surface, posing health hazards.

Health Experts Warn of Toxic Effects

Health experts warn that consuming such fruits can lead to dizziness, vomiting, skin ulcers, weakness, and excessive thirst.

Also Watch:

Push for Safer Fruit Supply Ahead of Peak Season

Minister Zirwal’s push for stricter enforcement aligns with national food-safety goals and is expected to significantly curtail the circulation of chemically ripened fruits in Maharashtra, particularly during the upcoming mango season.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/