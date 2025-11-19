Navi Mumbai: Three Bikers Detained For High-Speed Racing On Palm Beach Road After Midnight Chase

The detained bike |

Acting on frequent complaints from residents about high-speed motorcycle racing on Palm Beach Road, the Nerul Police in the early hours of Wednesday detained three bikers for allegedly engaging in competitive rash driving. The action followed repeated alerts about youths riding high-end motorcycles at dangerous speeds between Vashi Sector 17 and Belapur, often evading earlier police blockades.

Midnight Chase by Patrol Team

According to the Nerul Police, Senior Police Inspector Brahmananda Naikwadi spotted three to four riders speeding aggressively around 1.30 am on November 19. Recognising the threat to public safety, he alerted the night patrol team, chased the riders from Sarsole Signal to Vazirani Signal, and eventually intercepted them along with their motorcycles.

Cases Registered Under BNS and MV Act

Police confirmed that all three bikers were detained, and separate offences were registered against them for rash driving under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which pertains to negligent and dangerous driving.

High-End Motorcycles Seized

The first accused has been identified as Pranav Padmakar Jadhav, a 27-year-old resident of Chaitanyanagar in Vakola, Mumbai, who was riding a BMW 1000cc motorcycle.

The second accused, Suryadevsingh Sarjerao Desai (25), a resident of Tilak Nagar in Chembur, was riding a 650cc red Honda motorcycle.

The third accused, Abhishek Devdas Sable (25), a resident of Shedunggaon in Panvel, was riding a 200cc white Hero X-Pulse.

Police Warn of Strict Action

Speaking about the crackdown, Senior Police Inspector Naikwadi said, “Palm Beach Road has seen several serious accidents because of rash driving. Anyone found endangering lives by riding at dangerous speeds will face strict legal action. We appeal to citizens to follow traffic rules and cooperate to keep the area safe.”