Panvel’s Sri Bhagawati Sai Sansthan Marks 65th Annual Shirdi Yatra With Devotional Programmes, Diary Launch |

The 65th Annual Shirdi Yatra of the Sri Bhagawati Sai Sansthan (SBSS), Panvel, was held at the Panvel Sansthan’s Sri Sai Narayan Baba Ashram International Headquarters near Pimpalwadi Road, Shirdi, on November 14.

Senior SBSS Members in Attendance

The programme saw the presence of senior members of SBSS, including Chief Executive Officer Goraksha Gadilkar, Deputy CEO Bhimraj Darade, veteran vocalist Manhar Udhas, social media influencers Sumeet Ponda and Acharya Shyam Suresha, Sujay Khandelwal, SBSS trustee Sunil Kushalani, editor Vinay Ghaswala, and Ram Thadani.

Diary and Calendar Released

The dignitaries also released the SBSS Panvel 2026 diary and calendar during the event.

Programme Begins With Mantra Sadhana and Aarti

The event began with Vedanta Mantra Sadhana, followed by the Godhuli Aarti of Sai Baba.

Historic Meeting Recounted by Chief Medical Officer

SBSS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shakuntala Bhatija narrated the historic first meeting between Sri Sai Narayan Baba and Mata Balyogini Saraswati Amma on December 7, 1958, at her ashram in Versova, Andheri (W).

She recalled how Mataji blessed the young Guruji after a miraculous incident in which kumkum placed on his palm transformed into a radiant icon of Shirdi Sai Baba—an event believed to have marked the beginning of his divine mission.

Guruji’s Spiritual Journey Highlighted

Dr. Bhatija also described Guruji’s spiritual journey, including his frequent visits to Shirdi as a young railway employee, his interviews with contemporary devotees of Sai Baba, and his installation of 108 Sai Baba idols across the world.

She further recalled the honour bestowed upon him by the U.S. Government on January 24, 1990, when a senior senator presented him with the American Flag as a “Messenger of Peace and Love.”

Teachings of Sri Sai Narayan Baba Explained

Social media influencer Sumeet Ponda, who has nearly one million followers for his Shree Sai Amrit Katha, said the teachings of Sri Sai Narayan Baba reflect the loving voice of “Sweet Mother Sai.”

He emphasised that devotees come to Shirdi only through Sai Baba’s will and highlighted the importance of reading the Sai Satcharita with devotion rather than speed, describing it as “Chappan Bhog” complete spiritual nourishment.

Manhar Udhas Delivers Soulful Bhajans

Veteran singer Manhar Udhas enthralled devotees with a two-hour Bhajan Sandhya. His renditions, including “Mauf Karde Gunah Mere” and “Karmo Ka Phal Toh Bandhe Tujhe,” created a deeply devotional atmosphere, leaving the audience visibly moved.