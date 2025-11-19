Navi Mumbai News: Medicover Hospitals Marks World Prematurity Day 2025 With ‘Tiny Miracles’ Event Honouring Preterm Babies

Families and NICU graduates celebrate World Prematurity Day at Medicover Hospitals’ ‘Tiny Miracles’ event | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 19: Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, marked World Prematurity Day with a special event titled Tiny Miracles to honour premature babies and raise awareness about the challenges and care needs of preterm infants.

The initiative aimed to empower parents and caregivers while highlighting the importance of timely medical intervention and advanced neonatal care.

Families, Doctors and NICU Teams Reunite

More than 50 babies, along with their parents, doctors, nurses and hospital staff, participated in the event held at Blue Planet in Medicover Hospitals. Families reunited with the medical teams who cared for their babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), creating an emotional and supportive atmosphere.

Awareness Sessions and NICU Success Stories

The hospital organised awareness sessions led by pediatricians and neonatologists, focusing on premature baby care, parental guidance, follow-up care and the role of early intervention.

A short video montage titled From NICU to Nursery showcased Medicover’s NICU success stories and featured the symbolic e-launch of the upgraded Advanced NICU. The celebration also included the ‘Tiny Victories’ certificate distribution for NICU graduates, followed by a group photograph with families and healthcare teams.

Prematurity: A Global Health Challenge

Prematurity—defined as birth before 37 weeks of gestation—remains a significant global health concern, with one in ten babies born prematurely. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tanmesh Kumar Sahu, Consultant Neonatologist and NICU In-Charge, said complications among preterm infants may include breathing and feeding difficulties, infections, vision or hearing challenges and long-term developmental issues.

“Early detection, neonatal intensive care and parental support are key to improving outcomes. This initiative by Medicover is vital in raising awareness,” he noted.

Hospital Leadership Highlights Importance of Family and Medical Support

Neeraj Lal, Regional Director for Maharashtra and Karnataka at Medicover Hospitals, added that the day serves as a reminder of the resilience of premature babies and the essential role of medical expertise and family support.

