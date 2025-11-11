Navi Mumbai News: Doctors Save 31-Year-Old Woman After Removing 4 Kg Rare Splenic Hydatid Cyst Through Laparoscopic Surgery At Medicover Hospital

A 31-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai was saved after doctors at Medicover Hospital successfully removed a massive 4 kg splenic hydatid cyst using advanced laparoscopic surgery | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 31-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai suffering from intense abdominal pain, persistent nausea, abdominal swelling, and an inability to eat has made a full recovery after doctors successfully removed a massive 4 kg splenic hydatid cyst through a rare laparoscopic splenectomy.

The cyst, measuring 17 cm and occupying nearly the entire spleen, is considered exceptionally uncommon, as hydatid cysts most frequently occur in the liver rather than the spleen.

Diagnosis Revealed Rare And High-Risk Condition

The patient had been experiencing severe discomfort for more than 10 days before seeking medical help. Ultrasound and CT scans revealed an isolated splenic hydatid cyst with calcification, confirming a rare and high-risk condition that required immediate surgical intervention to prevent rupture, infection, or life-threatening anaphylaxis.

Complex Laparoscopic Surgery Performed At Medicover Hospital

The surgery was performed by Dr Chirag Vaja, Consultant Robotics, Laparoscopic and Laser Surgeon; Dr Sarang Bajpai, Consultant General, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery; and Dr Nitin Dasharath Tawte, General Surgeon at Medicover Hospital.

The team opted for a minimally invasive laparoscopic splenectomy on August 14, 2025. Because the cyst had taken over almost the entire spleen, organ preservation was not feasible. The surgeons removed the spleen intact without puncturing the cyst, effectively preventing spillage and recurrence.

Rare Occurrence Of Hydatid Cyst In Spleen

Dr Vaja explained that hydatid cysts develop due to infection by the parasitic tapeworm Echinococcus granulosus. These cysts can remain dormant for years but may gradually enlarge, leading to severe complications. Splenic hydatid cysts account for only 0.5% to 4% of global hydatid disease cases, making this case particularly challenging.

He added that considering the large size of the cyst and its high risk of rupture, infection, and anaphylaxis, prompt surgical intervention was essential.

“She was scheduled for a laparoscopic splenectomy on 14th August 2025. Since the cyst had occupied almost the entire spleen, organ preservation was not possible. The spleen was removed intact without puncturing the cyst, thus preventing spillage and recurrence,” said Dr Vaja.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Ensured Faster Recovery

Although such surgeries are traditionally performed through an open approach, the team selected laparoscopy to ensure faster recovery, minimal postoperative pain, and improved cosmetic outcomes. Successfully removing a cyst weighing nearly as much as a melon without rupture represents a significant achievement in minimally invasive surgery.

Patient Recovers Fully Post Surgery

The patient was discharged on the third postoperative day in stable condition. She has resumed a normal diet, experienced no complications, and fully regained her quality of life.

