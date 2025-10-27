Mumbai News: 78-Year-Old Man Survives After Dental Cap Slips Into Windpipe; Chembur Doctors Remove Object From Lung In 10-Minute Bronchoscopy

Doctors at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, successfully removed a dental cap lodged in a patient’s lung through a minimally invasive bronchoscopy | File Photo

Mumbai: In a rare and life-threatening medical emergency, a 78-year-old Mumbai resident (name withheld) narrowly escaped danger after a dental cap accidentally slipped into his windpipe during a routine dental procedure. The cap was later found lodged in the right main bronchus—the airway leading to the right lung—and was safely removed at a hospital in Chembur, minimally invasive procedure.

Cap Lodged Deep In Lung After Accidental Inhalation

The incident occurred when the elderly patient had gone for a simple dental cap fitting. During the process, the small metallic cap suddenly slipped and was accidentally inhaled. With his throat numbed by local anesthesia, he felt no immediate discomfort and remained unaware that the dental cap had entered his airway.

However, soon after, he began feeling uneasy. A CT scan revealed the shocking truth—the dental cap was stuck deep inside his right main bronchus, dangerously close to obstructing his breathing.

Emergency Bronchoscopy Conducted At Zen Multispeciality Hospital

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the patient and his dentist rushed to Zen Multispeciality Hospital in Chembur, where a specialised medical team immediately prepared for an emergency bronchoscopy.

Dr. Abhijit Ahuja, Interventional Pulmonologist and Chest Medicine Specialist at the hospital, led the procedure. “The patient came to us with a dental cap lodged in one of the major airways supplying the lung. We performed a flexible bronchoscopy under local anesthesia with mild sedation and successfully retrieved the cap within ten minutes, without any surgical incision,” said Dr. Ahuja. “Since there was no lung injury or infection, the patient made a full recovery and was discharged the next day.”

Doctors Warn On Risk Of Foreign Body Aspiration During Dental Work

He further explained that such incidents, though rare, can occur during dental procedures when the throat’s protective reflexes are suppressed by anesthesia. “Sometimes, foreign bodies can remain unnoticed in the lungs for months or years, leading to recurrent infections. Hence, any suspected aspiration should be treated as an emergency,” he added.

Patient Recovers Without Complications

Expressing relief, the patient said, “I didn’t realise when it happened. The doctors at Zen Hospital explained everything and performed the procedure so quickly that I didn’t feel any pain. I’m deeply grateful for their care.”

