Maharashtra News: Raigad Reports 390 Active Leprosy Cases As State Makes Disease Notifiable

Navi Mumbai, Nov 19: With 390 active cases, Raigad health department has instructed all medical practitioners to strictly report new leprosy detections, following the Maharashtra government’s decision to declare the disease a notifiable condition.

Two-Week Deadline for Doctors Under State Notification

The state’s new notification makes it mandatory for all doctors to inform the Health Department of every newly diagnosed leprosy case within two weeks. The move aims to strengthen early detection, prevent deformities, and break the chain of transmission as Maharashtra pushes toward its goal of becoming leprosy-free by 2027.

Officials Highlight Stigma and Risk of Delayed Diagnosis

Leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, remains curable, yet fear, misconceptions and stigma often delay diagnosis. Health officials warned that untreated or late-detected cases can lead to irreversible deformities, underscoring the need for timely medical attention.

Raigad Records 390 Active Cases, Heightened Vigilance Ordered

Raigad currently has 390 patients undergoing treatment, a figure that has prompted heightened vigilance in both public and private healthcare systems. Doctors, pathologists, microbiologists, health workers and field officers have been directed to ensure proper diagnosis, treatment, follow-up and preventive care for the close contacts of confirmed patients.

Health Department Appeals for Calm and Early Reporting

Appealing to citizens not to panic, District Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi said, “Leprosy is completely curable. What matters most is early detection. We urge people to report symptoms immediately and seek treatment without fear or hesitation.”

Officials Stress Importance of Awareness and Reducing Stigma

Zilla Parishad CEO Neha Bhosale and Assistant Director of Leprosy Programme Dr. Prachi Neuulkar also urged residents to approach the nearest health centre if any symptoms are noticed, emphasising that eliminating social stigma is as important as controlling the infection.

