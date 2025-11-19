Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case

Orry |

Mumbai: Social media influencer Orry has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the ₹252-crore drugs case. He has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Ghatkopar Unit, today (Thursday) at 10 AM for questioning. Sources said that as more celebrities’ and politicians’ names surface, they will also be summoned in phases.

Summons Issued as Probe Gains Momentum

This development comes as the investigation into the 2022 drug-trafficking racket gathers pace following the arrest of key accused Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh (29). Shaikh was deported from Dubai by Crime Unit 7 in the last week of October and taken into custody by the Ghatkopar ANC on November 5, 2025.

Accused Claims Celebrity, Political Links

According to police sources, Shaikh has made explosive revelations, alleging connections between the drug syndicate and several Bollywood celebrities, politicians, underworld operatives, and international party organisers.

Investigators said Shaikh confessed to coordinating high-profile drug parties in India and abroad. Preliminary findings suggest that personalities from the film industry, including a filmmaker and a rapper, may have attended these gatherings. Police, however, clarified that no celebrity or public figure has been charged yet, and verification is still underway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Multi-State Narcotics Network Under Scanner

Authorities believe Shaikh played a key role as a “coordinator” in a multi-state narcotics network operating across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The syndicate was allegedly run by drug lord Salim Dola, who is suspected to be hiding in Turkey.

Chemical Unit Linked to Drug Production

The drug supply chain reportedly involved a chemical manufacturing unit in Sangli, Maharashtra, believed to be operated by Dola’s close associates. The investigation is ongoing, and more summons are expected as the probe deepens.