Mumbai Metro One Launches Smart Locker System on Line 1; 996 Digital Lockers Installed |

Mumbai Metro One, in partnership with AutoPe Payment Solutions Ltd, has launched a large-scale smart locker system across 12 stations on Metro Line 1. The deployment includes 996 digital lockers, marking one of the most extensive such rollouts in an Indian metro system.

The initiative aims to address a growing need among daily metro users who often require temporary, secure storage while navigating the city’s restaurants, offices, markets and transit hubs. This comprehensive smart locker deployment marks a significant leap towards revolutionizing daily commute convenience, last-mile logistics, and e-commerce delivery for approx. 5Lakh commuters

Commuter Need Driving The Rollout

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Shyamantak Choudhury, CEO of Mumbai Metro One, said the lockers respond to a very practical commuter demand.

“There are a lot of commuters who like to keep their personal belongings somewhere and visit some places. Someone wants to go to a restaurant or meeting and needs a safe spot to keep their laptop for a few hours — this becomes the ideal location,” Choudhury said.

“Around 996 smart lockers have been installed on Metro Line 1. They are functional here, and in the future, this can be extended to other metro lines. These lockers belong to the commuters — it is their property. This is another digital initiative aimed at solving everyday needs,” he added.

A Multi-Utility System For Urban Travel

The lockers are accessed via the AutoPe app, SMS, or QR code, and come in two sizes:

Small lockers: approx. 5 kg capacity — ₹20 per hour

Medium lockers: approx. 10 kg capacity — ₹30 per hour

Each locker is monitored by CCTV and secured through OTP-based access. According to AutoPe, these storage points will also support parcel drop-offs, courier deliveries and e-commerce pickups as the system matures.

Anurag Bajpai, Founder & Managing Director, AutoPe Payment Solutions Ltd, said the Mumbai rollout is a key step in bringing smart mobility infrastructure to India’s busiest transit systems.

“Our core mission at AutoPe is to bridge the gap between transportation and financial technology, creating seamless, integrated experiences for urban commuters,” Bajpai said.

A Step Toward E-Commerce Logistics Through Metro Stations

Pankaj G, representing AutoPe, said the Mumbai rollout is part of a broader strategy to integrate mobility, payments and last-mile delivery.

“The vision has been to add convenience for commuters. We have already deployed this in the Delhi Metro,” he said.

“This can be used while travelling or shopping. E-commerce is a big use case. Once all metro lines are operational, deliveries and courier services can take place here. It is often difficult for people to go to courier shops — we aim to make this a courier spot,” he added.

“Anyone who wants to deliver pan-India can use it. Right now, 12 stations have the system running. The idea is to eventually cover the entire metro ecosystem, and we are in discussions with pan-India transit players,” he said.

AutoPe is already in talks with major e-commerce companies to explore structured delivery and pickup operations using the new locker network.

Mumbai Metro One Calls It A Move Toward Future-Ready Urban Mobility

Welcoming the collaboration, Choudhury said the lockers align with the metro’s long-term modernisation plan.

“We are delighted to partner with AutoPe to bring smart-locker services to our stations. This helps commuters travel lighter and with added peace of mind. It strengthens our vision of a convenient, tech-enabled and future-ready urban mobility ecosystem,” he said.

Potential Impact On Urban Logistics

According to the companies, the locker network could serve multiple roles:

A consolidated point for e-commerce deliveries

A secure temporary storage facility for commuters

A middle-mile logistics node helping reduce urban emissions

A potential courier hub for small vendors and gig workers

Delhi Metro Deployment Provides Precedent

AutoPe currently manages 25,000 smart lockers across 250 Delhi Metro stations, operating for over 1.5 years. Its system also powers the Delhi Metro Sarathi app and various ticketing and last-mile solutions.

The Mumbai deployment, the company said, is expected to serve nearly five lakh daily commuters and could scale further depending on demand and performance.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/