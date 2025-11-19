 Mumbai Metro Line 1 Faces Technical Snag; Commuters Report Heavy Rush At Stations | Video
According to Mumbai Metro, trains were running at delayed intervals between Versova and Azad Nagar. Several users also took to social media to complain about the delay and informed about the rising crowd caused by it.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro Line 1 Faces Technical Snag | Representative image

Mumbai: Services on the Versova-Ghatkopar metro corridor, or Metro Line 1, faced a technical snag during the peak hours, causing inconvenience to passengers and leading to overcrowding at stations. According to Mumbai Metro, trains were running at delayed intervals between Versova and Azad Nagar. However, it later tweeted that the train services had been normalised and were running as per schedule. Several users also took to social media to complain about the delay and the rising crowd caused by it.

Taking to its official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), it wrote at 5.32 pm, "Trains are running at delayed intervals between Versova and Azad Nagar. Services at other stations are regular, with additional train being inducted. Regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your support."

In another tweet on 5.41 pm, it wrote, "Trains services have been normalised and are running as per schedule. We appreciate your support."

Users shared videos on social media due to passenger rush at several stations due to the technical snag. A user took to X and informed at 5.21 pm that trains are not going towards Versova. Some other user added that only one track was functional at DN Nagar. One commuter also shared a video from station at 5.08 pm and wrote, "Mumbai metro Versova Ghatkopar line broke down due to technical issue."

Today's technical snag is the second such this month. Earlier on November 3, Mumbai Metro Line 1 services were briefly disrupted after a technical fault in a rake at Andheri station in the western suburbs. The snag affected operations on the Ghatkopar–Versova route during peak hours.

According to reports, the fault began when a rake developed a snag at Andheri, forcing the train to halt. It was later towed away by another train to clear the track. The disruption had triggered long queues with commuters reported no trains between Versova and Ghatkopar for nearly 45 minutes.

