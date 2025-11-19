 BJP Minority Cell Office-Bearer's Son Booked Under POCSO For Threatening Minor Girl
Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
BJP Minority Cell Office-Bearer's Son Booked Under POCSO For Threatening Minor Girl | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 21-year-old man, Yash Bobby Shaikh, and his friend, Aryan Bhagat (also 21), have been booked by the Vashi police for allegedly threatening a 17-year-old minor girl. The accused threatened to strip her and make her parade naked after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Yash Shaikh's father, Bobby Shaikh, is an office-bearer of the BJP Minority Cell. According to the police, Yash had been persistently trying to establish a personal relationship with the minor girl from Vashi. Despite her clear refusals, he allegedly continued to follow and harass her.

The Birthday Party Confrontation

The situation escalated on November 10. The girl was celebrating at a birthday party with her friends when Yash Shaikh arrived at the venue with his friend, Aryan Bhagat. Yash allegedly told the girl’s friends to convince her to speak to him. When they did not comply, he threatened to strip the girl and parade her naked. When the girl’s friends tried to calm him down, he allegedly abused and assaulted them.

Legal Action and Police Response

Following the incident, the minor girl lodged a formal complaint at the Vashi Police Station. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, which involve a minor, the police registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against both Yash Shaikh and Aryan Bhagat. "The accused are college students. We have registered the case as per the allegations and the investigations are on," said senior police inspector Shashikant Chandekar.

