Navi Mumbai News: NGT Clubs Pleas On Illegal Kharghar Hill Quarrying Near Tata Cancer Hospital, Hearing On December 5

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal has taken cognisance of an application filed in connection with the alleged illegal stone quarry operating in the Kharghar Hills, which is in close proximity to the Tata Cancer Hospital, Kharghar.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has directed its registry to club two applications concerning the same issue — the first being the suo motu proceedings initiated after taking cognisance of a news report on the matter, and the second, a complaint submitted by NatConnect’s director, B. N. Kumar. The tribunal has accordingly posted the matter for hearing on December 5.

Applicant Seeks Clarity and Environmental Assessment

The order states that the application had sought information from the authorities for clarity regarding the quarrying work.

Quarrying Allegedly Damaging ACTREC Structures

As per the order, the applicant pleaded with the tribunal to issue directions to the Department of Environment & Climate Change, State of Maharashtra, to make an independent assessment of the environmental damage caused due to the illegal quarrying activities at the Kharghar Hills and the adjoining areas.

“Due to illegal stone quarrying, blasting and excavation work at the Kharghar Hills, the buildings constructed within the hospital campus nearly 25 years ago are now showing structural damage, such as cracked beams and slabs, resulting in the weakening of the constructed buildings in the ACTREC (TATA) campus. This, in turn, has led to rainwater seepage, fostering fungal growth and creating further hazards for patients. The applicant has also received written confirmation from Tata ACTREC Hospital stating that such quarrying activity is being undertaken at the site, and has also received written confirmation from the Tehsildar, which states that no permissions have been issued by the Revenue Department for such activity.”

Tribunal Says Replies Will Identify Culprits

After hearing the application, the Tribunal held, “We deem it appropriate to club the present Original Application with the Original Application wherein the same issue is being considered. In that Original Application, we had already issued notices to the District Collector, Raigad, as well as to the Directorate of Geology & Mining, Maharashtra, to submit their replies. It is likely that from their replies it will become evident who the persons carrying out the quarrying work are and whether any Environmental Clearance (EC) has been issued for the same, or whether the activity is being undertaken illegally. After the replies of these authorities are received, it would be appropriate for us to order further investigation, if required, to identify the persons involved in the quarrying work. Therefore, we direct the Registry to club both the applications and list this matter for further consideration on December 5.”

