Maharashtra Crime: RPF Seizes ₹1.25 Lakh Worth Illegal Liquor At Vasai Road; 2 Arrested For Smuggling Alcohol To Gujarat

Mumbai, Nov 19: Despite the prohibition on alcohol in Gujarat, illegal liquor continues to be smuggled from Mumbai through discreet routes. In a major operation, the Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) Intelligence Branch arrested two men at Vasai Road Railway Station and seized foreign liquor worth ₹1.25 lakh. Investigations have revealed that the accused were regularly transporting liquor to Gujarat by train.

RPF Lays Trap at Vasai Road Station After Intelligence Input

The Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Crime Branch had received information that liquor was being smuggled illegally from Mumbai to Gujarat via trains.

Acting on this tip-off, a police team laid a trap at Vasai Road Station. Two suspects were intercepted on platforms 6 and 7 while they were preparing to smuggle liquor to Surat aboard the Dond–Indore Express (22943).

586 Liquor Bottles and Cans Seized; Two Accused Arrested

The arrested accused have been identified as Kamlesh Yadav (26), resident of Vapi, Gujarat and Dinesh Kumar Yadav (35), resident of Ram Mandir Road, Mumbai.

A search of their bags led to the recovery of 586 bottles/cans of illegal liquor including 96 beer cans/bottles and 490 bottles of various brands of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). The seized stock is valued at approximately ₹1.25 lakh.

Panchnama Conducted; Case Handed Over to Railway Police

A panchnama was conducted on the spot in the presence of two independent witnesses, and all seized items were handed over to RPF Vasai. The accused, along with the liquor, were handed over to the Vasai Railway Police for further action. They have been booked under Section 66(1) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Accused Admit to Multiple Trips; Police Trace Larger Nexus

During interrogation, accused Kamlesh Yadav revealed that he was supplying liquor to Surat and had delivered consignments six times earlier to one Jivraj Gadhvi. He stated that he received ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per trip.

Police believe this smuggling is part of a larger nexus, and efforts are underway to trace the mastermind behind the operation. Further investigation is in progress.

