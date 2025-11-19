Palghar Crime: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Country Liquor Dens In Devkundi Forest; 2 Arrested, Material Worth ₹3.1 Lakh Destroyed

Vasai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Country Liquor Dens In Devkundi Forest; 2 Arrested, Material Worth ₹3.1 Lakh Destroyed | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 19: The Crime Branch Unit–2 of Vasai has busted two illegal country liquor manufacturing units operating deep inside the Devkundi forest area near Kaman village under the jurisdiction of Naigaon Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off about individuals running illicit distillation units in the area, the team conducted a raid on November 18 and apprehended two persons involved in the operation.

Accused Identified as Local Residents

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sunil Yashwant Waghat, and Prakash Kishan Kolha, 45, both residents of Kaman, Vasai.

Large Quantity of Liquor and Equipment Destroyed

During the raid, officers seized and destroyed approximately 3,600 litres of wash, 100 litres of country-made liquor, and equipment used for distillation. The total value of the seized and destroyed material is estimated at ₹3,10,200.

Case Registered Under Prohibition Act

A case has been registered at Naigaon Police Station invoking relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 – Sections 65 (B), (C), (D), and (F).

Swift Action Prevented Illegal Liquor Supply

Officials stated that the swift and coordinated action prevented large quantities of illegal liquor from entering the local market. Further investigation is underway.

