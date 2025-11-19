Mumbai School Scare: 63-Year-Old Ghatkopar Canteen Owner Booked For Negligence After Students Fall Ill From Contaminated Samosas

BMC officials inspect the K.V.K. School canteen after several students fell ill from allegedly contaminated samosas | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police have registered a case against the canteen owner of K.V.K. School, identified as Sundar Gopal Devadiga, 63, for allegedly preparing and serving contaminated samosas to students, endangering their lives and personal safety.

The case has been filed under Sections 125 and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, following a suspected food poisoning incident.

Constable Alerts Seniors After Students Fall Sick

According to the FIR, Police Head Constable Dinesh Jaysing Shingote, 42, posted as Beat Orderly at Beat No. 3 in Nityanand Nagar, Ghatkopar West, was on patrolling duty on November 6 when he received information that several students at K.V.K. School had fallen ill after consuming food from the school canteen. Shingote immediately informed senior officers and rushed to the school.

Principal Notes Strong Smell in Samosa

During preliminary inquiry, school principal Reema D’Souza stated that Sundar Devadiga had prepared and sold samosas to students during the mid-morning recess between 9:45 am and 10:15 am.

Soon after eating them, some children complained of nausea and vomiting. The principal further said that when she personally tasted a samosa, she noticed a strong smell resembling camphor.

Students Taken to Hospital for Treatment

Students who reported symptoms included Arya Tothare, 14, Vivek Nirmal, 12, Mustafa Ansari, 10, Rajik Khan, 11, Arush Singh Gupta, 11, Afzal Shaikh, 11, and Alisha, 12. They were taken to the civic Rajawadi hospital for primary treatment and were later discharged after medical care.

BMC Team Inspects Canteen and Seizes Equipment

BMC officials, including Dr Ravindra Hange, Sanitary Inspector Vilas Pandurang Ratnakar, and Fire Station Officer Sandeep Jadhav from Vikhroli, arrived at the school for inspection.

Ratnakar collected oil samples from the canteen’s cooking vessel, while Jadhav seized four gas cylinders and the cooking stove for further examination.

Canteen Owner Lacked Mandatory Health Licence

During questioning by BMC authorities, Devadiga reportedly admitted that he had not obtained the required health licence to operate the canteen. Following the preliminary investigation, police registered a case against him and have begun further inquiries into the incident.

Probe Underway to Determine Cause of Contamination

Authorities continue to investigate whether improper food handling or the use of contaminated ingredients led to the students’ illness.

