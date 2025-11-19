 Mumbai Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire Over Dispute With Loan Recovery Agents In Shivaji Nagar
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
28-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man allegedly set himself on fire in Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar area following a confrontation with bank recovery agents after dispute over a loan.

According to IANS report, the Mumbai Police said that the young man, identified as, Adnan Usman Shaikh, was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Currently, there is no update on his condition.

Recent Incidents Of Suicide

Earlier in the day, a shocking incident took place in the Santosh Bhuvan area of Nalasopara East during the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's drive against unauthorised constructions. As the team led by the 'F' Ward Assistant Commissioner Victor D'Souza began the operation to remove an illegal structure, a woman attempted to commit suicide by lying directly down in front of the JCB machine. The municipal security guards and the police force intervened promptly and saved the woman's life.

In another incident, a female Booth Level Officer (BLO) died on November 19, allegedly by suicide, during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal. The incident occurred in the Mal Bazar area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, and her body was recovered from the yard of her house. According to her family, they alleged that she decided to end her life, as she could not bear the pressure of SIR work.

In Telangana, a man killed his son and daughter by throwing them into the Godavari River before taking his own life by jumping into the river in Lakkavaram. The father had just returned from Kuwait, where he worked for a livelihood.

According to reports, Durgaprasad asked his son and daughter to accompany him for the updation of their Aadhaar cards and then took them to the riverbank and threw them into the river before jumping himself.

