 Palghar: Woman Attempts Suicide By Lying In Front Of JCB During Demolition Drive In Nalasopara; Video Surfaces
A woman in Nalasopara East attempted suicide by lying in front of a JCB to stop the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s demolition of an illegal structure. Police and security personnel intervened and saved her. The incident caused brief chaos, but officials said they will continue action against unauthorized constructions despite such pressure tactics.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Palghar: Woman Attempts Suicide By Lying In Front Of JCB During Demolition Drive In Nalasopara; Video Surfaces

Nalasopara: A shocking incident took place today in the Santosh Bhuvan area of Nalasopara East during the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's drive against unauthorised constructions.

As the team led by 'F' Ward Assistant Commissioner Victor D'Souza began the operation to remove an illegal structure, a woman attempted to commit suicide by lying directly down in front of the JCB machine.

The woman suddenly took this extreme step to stop the demolition drive, causing a commotion in the area for some time. However, the municipal security guards and the police force intervened promptly and saved the woman's life.

As such, an incident occurred during the campaign against illegal constructions, it has become a major topic of discussion among citizens. Municipal officials, however, stated that they will not succumb to such pressure tactics and will continue the enforcement action.

Vasai-Virar: Man Dies After Neighbor Sprays Mosquito Killer During Water Dispute
Vasai-Virar: Man Dies After Neighbor Sprays Mosquito Killer During Water Dispute

