Palghar: Woman Attempts Suicide By Lying In Front Of JCB During Demolition Drive In Nalasopara; Video Surfaces

Nalasopara: A shocking incident took place today in the Santosh Bhuvan area of Nalasopara East during the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's drive against unauthorised constructions.
As the team led by 'F' Ward Assistant Commissioner Victor D'Souza began the operation to remove an illegal structure, a woman attempted to commit suicide by lying directly down in front of the JCB machine.
The woman suddenly took this extreme step to stop the demolition drive, causing a commotion in the area for some time. However, the municipal security guards and the police force intervened promptly and saved the woman's life.
As such, an incident occurred during the campaign against illegal constructions, it has become a major topic of discussion among citizens. Municipal officials, however, stated that they will not succumb to such pressure tactics and will continue the enforcement action.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/